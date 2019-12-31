Rawlins Library — 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, Rawlinslibrary.org. Library Hours: Sunday 1 p.m. — 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. — 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Call 773-7421.
Jan. 4 — Read to Pumpkin Pye, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Join us for some “Tale-Waggin’ Fun.” Once again, the little puppy Pumpkin Pye will be on hand to listen as children read books to him. Stop by; no reservation needed. This loveable canine companion visiting the library is provided by Therapy Dogs International and handler Elaine Pye.
Jan. 6 — Super Seniors Day highlights library resources for seniors to use for FREE on Senior Day. Stop in, and bring a friend. Free printing — up to five pages (black & white only). Free document scanning. One free book per person from the Book Sale rack. Check out brand new Large Print books. Free computer and internet usage, including Ancestry and Heritage Quest. Free faxing — up to five pages.
Jan. 7 & 8—Storytime resumes, 10 a.m.
Jan. 13 — Friends of Rawlins Library meeting 6:30 p.m. Come and join other people who love their Library. Rawlins Library needs active supporters to promote library services and resources while sharing their love of books with the community. Friends participate in: book sales, fundraising, author visits, special events. Libraries need Friends — You. Join the “Friends of the Library” organization today and receive all the benefits that membership has to offer. For further information or to sign up for membership, call the Library at 773-7421 and speak with Library Director Robin Schrupp or Friends of the Rawlins Library President, Brenda Hemmelman at 222-1403.
Jan. 31—Retirement party for Pat Weeldreyer 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Winter Outreach for Homebound Patrons. If you are homebound, disabled, or have difficulty getting out and about during the winter months, Rawlins Library has a Winter Outreach Program available for you. Simply submit your requests, and items will be selected and placed aside for you. Then designate a trusted adult to pick up and drop off your materials for you. To get started or for more information, call Outreach Librarian Brianna Schumacher at 773-7421 or email Brianna.schumacher@ci.pierre.sd.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.