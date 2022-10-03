Rapid City poet James “JJ” Janis wasn’t supposed to survive a few hours after birth.

The 68-year-old defied the odds, yet has spent nearly his entire life in a wheelchair due to cerebral palsy, a disorder that affects a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments