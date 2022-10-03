Rapid City poet James “JJ” Janis wasn’t supposed to survive a few hours after birth.
The 68-year-old defied the odds, yet has spent nearly his entire life in a wheelchair due to cerebral palsy, a disorder that affects a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture.
In high school, a creative writing teacher encouraged Janis to write — she felt he had some real talent.
So Janis did just that and eventually published a book of his poetry entitled “This Chair is Not Me.” It features 21 of his poems along with illustrations from disabled artists.
Janis will make a presentation at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Waterfront Gallery for the Arts at 207 E. Missouri Ave. in Pierre, where his poetry and illustrations are on exhibit through Oct. 15.
“JJ’s message is that (disabled) artists who have produced artwork are wonderful,” gallery owner Jennifer Kanz said. “Yes they have challenges and disabilities, but they are still creative and still want to do art. I just think that’s beautiful.”
A reception will be held from 1-5 p.m. that day.
The oldest of 12 children, Janis wasn’t expected to live more than 12 hours because several other conditions complicated his disorder.
“I really fought back against that and with the help of some doctors, I pulled through,” he said.
Growing up on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and in Rapid City, Janis walked a bit in the 1970s.
“But I haven’t walked since then,” he said.
In high school, Janis needed two more classes to graduate. School officials gave him the choice between a special education diploma or a GED.
“After I chose the GED, my sole focus was getting that done,” Janis said. “I used to go home and my brothers and sisters were watching TV and playing outside. I’d hit the books.”
He got that GED at age 21.
When Janis wrote his book, he didn’t want people to see him just as someone in a wheelchair.
“It is important for me to get the message out because I want people to know and think about what they would do if they were in someone else’s shoes,” he said. “I believe in reaching people because I have sat by and watched people. Some of them were really moved, and in fact some of them had tears in their eyes.”
Janis feels no shame for being confined to a wheelchair and wants people to know it’s okay to ask “why.”
Kanz met Janis while at a South Dakota Arts Conference in Rapid City in April.
“He was a speaker and presented a poem,” she said.
Kanz also met Heather Pickering, director of Flutter Productions who promotes Janis.
“We started talking and I was admiring her work with the disabled,” Kanz said. “I told her I had a gallery in Pierre and it would be so awesome (if Janis could visit). I spoke with him as well. He was very excited to come to the capital.”
According to a news release, Janis had previously published a collection of poems in “Ashes and Chuckles” in 1981. Several of his poems have been featured in world premier productions by Flutter Productions. Writing is one of the things that sets him free from his disabilities and allows him to escape.
In addition to writing, he has always been interested in the Office of the President of the United States because his grandmother, Ellen Janis, worked on JFK’s campaign to feed people, according to the news release. Following in her footsteps, he recently became one of the newest members of the A-Team Black Hills, which advocates for the rights of the disabled. In his spare time he leads an Elvis fan club.
“JJ was lucky,” Pickering said. “He had a teacher who encouraged him. He had a poem stuck in his head since the 1980s and wanted to get it on paper. He talked and I typed.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.