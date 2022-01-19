PAWS Animal Rescue and Rawlins Municipal Library successfully launched their Rescue Readers program on Tuesday night as kids, cats and books filled several rooms.
The program provides children with an opportunity to practice their reading skills and overcome shyness while cats get some much-appreciated attention and socialization time.
The ongoing program holds two sessions per month — first and third Tuesdays — with space available for nine children per session. Pre-registration is required online at rawlinslibrary.org. Youth Services Coordinator Ginny Kaus said parents or guardians could register at the library if internet or computer access is unavailable.
The program’s first session went well. PAWS President Jen Uecker said the day’s reservations filled within a few hours as she watched the cats happily circle around the children and poke at the books.
Kaus said there were a few “bummed” people about missing out on Tuesday’s session, but she added there were more sessions to get in on soon.
As of Tuesday night, the program already had three slots filled for Feb. 1.
Currently, PAWS focuses on the shelter’s cats, but Uecker said she hoped to add the dogs in the summer when the weather warms up.
The Rescue Readers program is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with pre-registration required and a parent or guardian must be present with the child. The shelter is on Lowell Avenue, behind the Walmart.
