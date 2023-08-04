Last year, when the program “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” had been in place for about a month at the Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre, some Halloween trick-or-treating gave it a boost.
“We were at Trick or Treat the Trails last year at LaFramboise Island,” Library Director Abby Edwardson recalled. She noted that it was a setting rife with children and adults strolling together.
“So we handed out information on early literacy and the reading logs (for the program),” she said. “I think that’s what really spurred it.”
The program operates nationally and beyond, encouraging adults to read to children, with prizes along the way. The 1,000 Books Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
At the Rawlins Municipal library, children win prizes after they hit reading landmarks. For instance, stuffed Berenstain Bears become prizes for children who have read, or listened to the telling of 500 books. A book and a carrying bag — thanks to the Friends of the Rawlins Library — serve as the prize after 1,000 books.
Steve Steele, in the library on a recent morning with his children, explained what drew his family to the program.
“My wife and I both love reading,” he said. “We’ve been members of the library the whole time we’ve lived here, going on eight years. We wanted our kids to have a love of reading, and we felt it was good preparation for school.”
Simon, 5; Gianna, 4; Shay, 2; and 2-month-old Seth were all in the library.
“We usually come to the library once a week and check out as many books as we’re allowed,” he said. “They get to enjoy those books all week.”
Sometimes, Steele said, he and his wife Audrey read to the children.
“And sometimes they look at the pictures and kind of read it to themselves,” Steve Steele said, noting that his children — aside from Seth — had all surpassed the 1,000 book mark. “They tell the stories from the pictures. This last year, Simon’s been able to read his own books and read them to us.”
Steele teaches science and other subjects at the Riggs Academic Center, and he serves as head football coach at T.F. Riggs High School. Audrey teaches fourth grade at St. Joseph School.
JoAnn Fischer, youth services coordinator for the library, described ways in which the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program could bring adults and children together in ways that other, more technologically laden activities do not.
“You’re spending time with your child or your children,” she said. “You’re reading, but it’s also about the time you spend together.”
Edwardson mentioned a prime reading situation for this program.
“You hear a lot about bedtime stories,” she said.
Steele said he and Audrey read out loud to their children frequently, and he said the children’s love of books steals some of the allure from any nearby technological devices.
“They really enjoy the stories,” he said. “It’s not that they don’t ever want screen time, but I don’t think they crave it quite as much because they really like their books.”
Steele said Simon likes the phrase “to be continued” at the end of a book since it points to another story out there waiting to be read. Simon said he especially enjoys the “Bad Guys” series by Aaron Blabey, and Gianna likes the “Pinkalicious” series, written and illustrated by Victoria Kann.
So far at the library, Edwardson said, seven children have completed the program by reading — with help — 1,000 books. But more than 220 are reading in the program, with the help of an adult somewhere close by.
People seeking information about the Rawlins Municipal Library, on 1000 E. Church St., can call 605-773-7421.
