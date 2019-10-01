The South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA), which represents Long Term Care Centers across South Dakota, held its 68th annual fall convention Sept. 24-26, in Sioux Falls.
“Congratulations to all our award recipients who continue to strive every day to provide the quality of care that our elderly and disabled South Dakotans expect and deserve,” said Said Mark B. Deak, SDHCA executive director.
SDHCA awarded the following individuals for their exceptional service and dedicated commitment to the long term care profession. The following South Dakota individuals were recognized and honored at the awards breakfast.
Bronze Commitment to Quality Awards – Avantara, Armour; Avantara Saint Cloud, Rapid City; Dow Rummel Village, Sioux Falls; Lake Andes Senior Living, Lake Andes; Avantara, Milbank; Avantara, Pierre; Avantara, Redfield; Avantara, Watertown.
Silver Achievement in Quality Awards – Aberdeen Health & Rehab, Aberdeen; Faulkton Senior Living, Faulkton.
Millie E. Olson Award of the Year – Dana Fyler, Highmore Healthcare, Highmore.
2019 National Group Volunteer – Friends of Good Samaritan Society, Scotland.
Service Award – Michele Juffer, Wagner.
Assisted Living Administrator of the Year Award – Brenda Bartholomew Salway, Courtyard at Westhills Village, Rapid City.
Administrator of the Year Award – Laura Wilson, Tieszen Memorial Home, Marion.
Young Adult Volunteers – Growing YOUth Garden Project, Good Samaritan Society, DeSmet.
Adult Volunteer – Mary Anne Bartell, Sun Dial Manor, Bristol.
Group Volunteer – Greg & Betty Putnam, Good Samaritan Society, Corsica.
Activity Coordinator Award – Debbie Westfall, Westhills Village, Rapid City.
Dietary Award – Linda Ramsey, Avantara, Watertown.
Nursing Award – Krista Beauchamp, Avantara, Watertown.
Social Service Award – Alissa Blank, Jenkins Living Center, Watertown.
Scholarship Recipient – Kelsey Berger, Grand Living at Lake Lorraine, Sioux Falls.
