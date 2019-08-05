From comments made Monday during a meeting and from a worksheet handed out by Finance Officer Jane Naylor, the Hughes County Commission thinks it’s pretty close to balancing a budget for 2020.
The state deadline for having one completed is Oct. 1.
Budget requests from department heads listed in the general fund total $10.5 million in proposed spending, about $392,521 more than the spending requests made a year ago for the 2019 budget.
One big increase among several spending requests noted by County Manager Kevin Hipple, is about $60,000 which the city of Pierre is requiring from the county for the regional 911 dispatch services.
State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond has added a new deputy prosecutor which will add $40,000 in spending to the 2020 budget, according to Hipple.
The Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS) — a sort of umbrella service linking many social services in the community for one-stop shopping — is seeking an added $10,000 to help them pay for a new building.
There’s still adjustments to make in 2019 budget more than halfway through this year which might buttress or affect somehow next year’s budget.
For example, the $135,000 budgeted this year for new election equipment likely won’t get spent until next year, so it can be moved to the 2020 budget, according to Hipple.
River Cities Public Transit again is asking for more money to buy new buses: $25,000 in “one-time” capital spending from the county for buses, plus an added $5,000 to the county’s regular annual appropriation to RCPT.
Naylor has told the Commission it could save about $6,000 a year if her Finance office, which includes auditor, treasurer and equalization, would close at 4:30 p.m., instead of 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Hughes County commissioners regularly make the point that changes two decades ago in the way the state treats counties especially hamstrung low-taxing Hughes County in raising revenues the old-fashioned way, through property taxes.
It means the Commission spends time on relatively small spending items.
The Commission eliminated from its 2020 general fund budget the $3,000 it sent to Oahe, Inc. last year. Oahe Inc., is a 37-year-old nonprofit that works with people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Instead, the Commission budgeted to spend $3,000 on The Right Turn, which provides education for all age groups, including studying for GED tests and teaching CPR and English as a second language.
One revenue champion for the county in recent years has been the County Jail, part of Sheriff Darin Johnson’s bailiwick, managed by administrator Bill Dodge.
Lots of crime, federal, state and local, has meant lots of business for the jail.
In July, a record $295,000 in prisoner revenue rolled into county coffers — or at least chits for it did — , largely from federal inmates being housed in the jail awaiting disposition of their cases; since there is no federal prison in South Dakota.
Naylor said that’s the largest monthly jail inmate revenue figure in the decade-long history of the jail.
Sheriff Johnson said that’s great, but said the other side of it is the jail’s packed to the gills, which limits what can be done with inmates and increases stress for inmates and the approximately 40 corrections employees.
At times, he’s had to have inmates sleeping on mats set up in non-cell areas.
“We’re running at the max capacity, 168 per night,” he said.
He’s a couple people short of fully staffed, too, so it makes for interesting times, Johnson said.Property tax revenue for the general fund has increased 12.1 percent over six years, from $8.17 million in 2013 to $9.15 million in 2018. About 51 percent of the general fund revenues came from property taxes in 2018 and about 36.6 percent came from “charges for goods and services,” which is nearly all from jail inmate revenue, mostly from the feds, but also from neighboring counties.
The provisional general fund budget for the calendar year 2020 shows spending requests totaling $10.5 million and expected revenues of $9.14 million.
The Commission plans to fine-tune the 2020 budget in a couple three more meetings before Oct. 1.
