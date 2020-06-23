A fourth local food and beverage venue -- two in Pierre and two in Fort Pierre -- is now being impacted by COVID-19, as officials at the Silver Spur on Wednesday confirmed via Facebook the Fort Pierre business will close until at least 4 p.m. July 1.
"Due to lack of help, we’ll be closed again this week (June 24-28). We’ve had some staff possibly exposed to COVID-19 who are advised to quarantine, just in case. Since we won’t have enough staff to comfortably take care of our patrons, we’ve decided to take the week off. We’ll try again next week on Wednesday, July 1 at 4 p.m. As always, please stay home if you’re not feeling well," the restaurant stated via Facebook on Wednesday.
This came one day after officials at Bob's Lounge on West Dakota Avenue in Pierre, said they would have to close due to customers testing positive for the coronavirus.
" ... We have found that two of our regulars have had positive tests and my employees have been in close contact with them," a Tuesday afternoon message on the Bob's Lounge Facebook states, in part. "Consequently and regretfully, we will have to close temporarily to allow other employees to be tested, and if necessary, we will all quarantine until after the Fourth of July weekend
"Our employees have been diligent in keeping their hands clean and were as careful as they could. Please talk to your doctor or other medical professional about how you should proceed," Bob's post concludes.￼￼￼￼
By Wednesday, officials with the South Dakota Department of Health had confirmed the possible exposure events at Bob's as:
10 p.m. June 12 through 2 a.m. June 13, and
10 p.m. June 13 through 2 a.m. June 14.
This confirmation by health officials followed the Saturday announcement that possible COVID exposures had taken place as follows:
The Fieldhouse on Eastgate Avenue in Pierre: From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. June 12; and
The Chuckwagon on North Deadwood Street in Fort Pierre: From 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. on both June 13 and June 14.
These COVID-19 exposure problems in Pierre and Fort Pierre come as the number of active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County reached a new record of 14 on Wednesday. This is up from the eight active cases state health officials confirmed for the county on Monday.
During the same time, the number of active COVID infections in South Dakota, as a whole, dropped from 808 on Monday to 781 on Wednesday.
As of this writing, 84 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19. In early April. Gov. Kristi Noem and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon were predicting several hundreds of deaths.
The total number of coronavirus infections throughout the state has been 6,419, which is far short of the 265,000 infections Noem and Malsam-Rysdon anticipated. This calculation is based on Malsam-Rysdon’s April projection that 30% of the state’s 884,659 residents would eventually acquire the virus.
