Pierre set a record early Monday with a temperature of 23 degrees reached at 3:58 a.m., breaking the previous record low for May 11 of 25 degrees set in 1946, according to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Weather service records for Pierre go back to 1892.
That record low might have been enough to damage some early planted crops depending on how long it remained that cold. It warmed up to 51 degrees for a high on Monday, May 11, at 3:13 p.m.
The high on Sunday in Pierre was 52 degrees reached about 3:15 p.m., so the temperature was falling for the next 12 hours, according to the weather service’s reports.
South Dakota’s farmers have planted half of the corn crop as of Sunday, May 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday from its office in Sioux Falls.
That 53% (to be precise) was well ahead of the five-year average of 38% of the crop planted by that date, and way ahead of last year’s disastrously wet and late crop season when only 3% percent of the corn crop by planted by now. NASS said 7% of the crop was emerged, which is about average.
Farmers have planted 23% of the state’s soybeans, compared with 13% in the five-year average. Only 1% of the beans had emerged, statewide, by Sunday.
While early planting of row crops such as corn and beans can increase crop yields by giving them a longer growing season, it also puts the crops at risk of damage from cold temperatures, Jonathan Kleinjan of SDSU’s Agricultural Extension Service, said in a recent bulletin.
It can depend on whether the plants get frosted or frozen, he said.
“A frost event occurs when the temperature of the soil surface is 32 degrees or lower, while a freeze occurs when the air temperature is 32 or lower at five feet above ground level,” wrote Kleinjan, crop production associate. “While a mild frost should cause minimal damage to young crops, a hard freeze (28 degrees or colder for two hours) will most likely be lethal.”
Kleinjan said it’s best to wait a few days after a freeze or frost to evaluate the plants to see if they are ruined and a replanting is called for.
The spring wheat crop was 75% planted by Sunday, May 10, near the five-year average page of 78% by now; 36% had emerged, compared with 50% average pace.
