Record-size hail pelted central South Dakota Tuesday evening, damaging vehicles and trees throughout Hughes and Stanley Counties. No injuries, however, were reported, according to city and county officials.
“The only reports of damage I have are some downed tree branches, and some vehicles got dinged,” said Cathy Strudle, emergency manager for Hughes and Stanley Counties. “No injuries.”
Capt. Dusty Pelle, of the Pierre Police Department, said the department received reports of fender and windshield damage.
“I don’t see any traffic accidents during that time,” he added.
Ryan Lueck, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in Aberdeen, said the Weather Service received a photo of a hailstone in Pierre approximately 5 inches in diameter.
“A 5-inch hailstone is a record in Hughes County,” Lueck said, noting that such record-keeping goes back to 1950. Lueck said hailstones with 4-inch diameters were reported in 1997, in Pierre, and in 2018, in Blunt.
Lueck said that a tornado also touched down Tuesday evening — part of the same storm — in a swath of pasture land about 11 miles south of Fort Pierre without causing damage. The highest wind gust in Pierre, he said, was measured at 54 miles per hour, and the total rainfall in Pierre was 0.41 inches.
Stormy conditions moved through the state later in the evening. In Brule County, preliminary reports indicated that a westbound semi-truck jackknifed on Interstate 90 about five miles west of Oacoma just after 8:15 p.m. Around the same time, according to those reports, an eastbound semi-truck on I-90 tipped over. No injuries were reported.
Steve Long, public information officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, said the reports attributed the incidents to "heavy rain and straight-line wind."
Long also said strong winds in Hanson County tipped over a trailer hauled by an eastbound semi-truck on I-90 at about 10:30 p.m., 4.4 miles west of Alexandria, according to preliminary reports. Again, Long said there were no reported injuries.
Lueck said the storm in Pierre was a “supercell” or “rotating thunderstorm” that traveled through the Pierre-Fort Pierre area within about an hour Tuesday evening. It developed about 20 miles northwest of Pierre and arrived in town by about 6:20 p.m., he said.
