Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan carries a county employment application with him at all times these days, because you never know.
With the county jail understaffed, Hughes County's search for officers now includes "at least three different professional HR recruiting firms," Callahan said. Still, he told the Capital Journal in a Thursday interview that it had been, as of that day, seven-and-a-half weeks since he had received a qualified application.
The minimum requirements for a Hughes County corrections officer include U.S. citizenship and South Dakota residency at the time of employment; being at least 18 years of age; a high school diploma or GED certificate; no convictions on felony or "domestic" crimes or a second DUI; no pending traffic, civil or criminal litigation; never having been detained for Mental Committal (voluntary or involuntary) and the ability to pass a physical exam and drug test. This is according to an application Callahan provided to the Capital Journal.
"I think we're doing everything," Callahan said of efforts to recruit for the Sheriff's Office and Hughes County Jail. "We're reaching out on social media, on broadcast, in print. We're doing face-to-face walk-ins. I've had corrections staff out walking in parades, handing out job applications. We're doing everything we can think of in every form we can come up with."
Callahan said roughly half a dozen corrections officer positions are still open at Hughes County Jail, and the jail has been looking for a licensed practical nurse or registered nurse since spring.
"We're really pulling out all the stops," Callahan said. "I'm spending probably 80 percent of my time in a day working on HR, personnel and recruiting. We're doing cold calls, people that have looked at a job, for instance, on Indeed or any of the online job postings. We were successful in bringing in an officer last June from Tennessee, we're talking to a corrections officer out of Colorado at the moment, but it's really, right now, we're conducting a nationwide search for anybody interested in the Hughes County Sheriff's Office."
Callahan said positions at the jail are still paying $18.45 per hour to start and a $1,000 signing bonus, the same as when he gave the Capital Journal a tour of the jail in late July and proclaimed that staffing was "down anywhere from 30 to 40 percent depending on the day."
On the municipal side, Pierre City Human Resources Director Laurie Gronlund said the city is not having as much trouble obtaining applications for its two open patrol officer positions. According to Pierre's city website, PPD officers start at $23.11 per hour.
"You know, for patrol officer positions, we are getting applications," Gronlund said. "That's not the issue at all. It's just the qualifications for the positions, to get all the way through the process is a little higher bar because it's law enforcement."
Gronlund said the department hasn't seen "a huge spike" in turnover. It has been having a little more trouble filling four open communications officer positions, however.
"That one, we've always had an issue with communications officers," Gronlund said. "It's a hard position to fill."
The Pierre city website's advertisement for communications officers at the Central South Dakota Communications Center includes a $18.97 per hour starting wage.
Like Callahan's office, Gronlund said the city is doing "all of the above" to get the word out about the open positions for police and communications officers. And like Callahan's office, they are more than willing to take out-of-state candidates, as well.
"We are doing anything we can to get our word out," Gronlund said. "I mean, we're in the newspaper, we're online, we're on Facebook, we've done whatever we can to get the word out."
