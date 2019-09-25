The emergency shelter that was at The Center in Yankton, closed Sept. 25. This decision was made in coordination with local emergency management partners.
Two other centers will be open this week to help people who have been impacted by recent tornadoes and flooding.
- Yankton County - Friday and Saturday, Sep. 27-28, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Emergency Management Office, 807 Capitol Street, Yankton
- Davison County - Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27-28, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., James Valley Community Center, 301 W. 1st Avenue, Mitchell.
As of September 22, Red Cross disaster workers in South Dakota have:
- Served nearly 12,500 meals and snacks in affected communities
- Provided more than 115 overnight shelter stays for our neighbors
- Distributed more than 370 relief supplies such as clean-up kits and comfort kits
According to Gretchen Hjelmstad, communications officer American Red Cross – Dakotas Region, the Red Cross is opening several recovery service centers across eastern South Dakota to help people affected by tornadoes and flooding. Community members can go to any of the locations listed below to get clean-up kits, information about recovery planning, and learn about resources and assistance that may be available. No appointments are needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.