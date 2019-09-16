The emergency Red Cross shelters in Sioux Falls and Madison are now closed, though the American Red Cross remains present in these communities to provide support and disaster relief resources.
As of 2 p.m., Sept. 16, the Trent shelter was also closed.
“I’d like to provide a brief update on the American Red Cross response to flooding across Eastern South Dakota,” said Gretchen Hjelmstad, regional communications & marketing officer for the American Red Cross – Dakotas Region, through a news release.
In working with its emergency management partners, the Red Cross had opened four emergency shelters after the tornados and flooding that hit the Sioux Falls and much of the eastern part of South Dakota, Sept. 10.
The four shelters were at Sioux Empire Fairgrounds – Armory Building, Sioux Falls; Madison City Armory, Madison; Yankton Senior Center, 900 Whiting Dr., Yankton; and Trent City Auditorium, 309 E. 3rd St., Trent.
Red Cross volunteers were on site at all of the above shelters providing cots, blankets, snacks, beverages and other care/comfort items. Thanks to donations from local businesses, meals are also being provided at the shelters.
Red Cross teams in Madison and Lake County will begin on Sept. 17 surveying damage in the affected areas to determine how the Red Cross can best support continuing disaster relief efforts. Residents in Sioux Falls are encouraged to self-report damage to the helpline center by calling 211. Information collected will help the city develop a comprehensive damage assessment.
The emergency shelters in Yankton and Trent, SD remain open.
“Please help us spread the word so people in these communities, and surrounding areas, know they have a safe place to go. We will continue to work with emergency managers and local officials to monitor the situation and provide support as long as it’s needed,” said Hjelmstad.
