The work at Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church’s September addition project is wrapping up, and the congregation anticipates a dedication on April 10 during Palm Sunday.
The $125,000 project’s addition — $100,000 for the addition and $25,000 for other smaller projects, like a new heater — will receive its first official use on April 17 during a traditional breakfast before Easter Sunday’s service. Pastor John Schwartz said the community is welcome to join the open-to-the-public breakfast.
Redeemer cut costs through volunteer labor within the church, and Schwartz said one member who is a professional electrician put in the wiring. He said another member’s father, who attends a sister church in Mobridge, donated his professional expertise in putting in the drywall and texturing.
Members also moved equipment, painted and did other volunteer work, ending with moving in furniture.
The only significant change in plans is the covering over the concrete floor. The congregation will carpet the floor rather than lay tile. Schwartz said this would eliminate the large room’s echo effect. He added that the church would install the carpet in rectangular pieces, so they could be taken out and replaced if sections become stained or otherwise damaged.
Church members wanted to dedicate the new part of the building before they used it. Palm Sunday’s service will conclude with the congregation holding an extra prayer — a blessing — dedicating the addition’s use to the Lord.
“Afterwards, we are going to have a little cake for celebration — for people to stay in here to chat and visit, to build that bond,” Schwartz said.
The dedication on Palm Sunday leads to the first official use of the church’s growth on Easter.
“The council of the congregation puts on an Easter breakfast, really by the men of the congregation. It started off with giving the ladies a break — you know, the guys trying to do something nice. It’s turned into a tradition where the council leads the men to have breakfast on Easter,” Schwartz said. “Breakfast starts at eight in the morning, with service at 10 — two hours beforehand just to sit and relax. We are trying just to invite more people, and whoever shows up, shows up.”
He said they are excited to host more church-based events that the community can join. These will include a marriage retreat for pre-married and married couples called Save Your Marriage Before It Starts. Future blood drives are also in the works. Marriages performed in the church can now hold receptions in the same building. Funerals can now have luncheons in the same building. Outside activities, such as marriages, the Fall Festival, some outdoor church services, and more, can now have a backup indoor space if the weather turns cold, rainy or windy.
Schwartz said that members are always willing to host a small luncheon. And by small, he no longer means for 30 or fewer people. He means for 100 people, with all the necessary tables and enough room to walk around.
“We’ll have to buy more tables,” Schwartz said. “We are so used to having three or four at most.”
The congregation also plans to expand the church’s sanctuary in the future. The sanctuary in the original part of the church building currently holds 125 people, if packed shoulder to shoulder. Schwartz said plans are for the sanctuary’s back wall to move into the current fellowship area.
The 28-by-60-foot addition adds 1,680 square feet to the building. It is about the same size as the current sanctuary. It is easily double the current fellowship area, which will still hold the mini-kitchen, restrooms and stand-up conversation space.
In 1973, the church bought land on Mellette Avenue and started construction of the original part of the building. The tall gambrel roof created room for the sanctuary’s balcony above the small fellowship area. The second-floor area will no longer have to hold the pastor’s small office, which will move to a corner room in the new addition.
The congregation plans to move church programs into the addition and will no longer cram into the facility’s other areas. Adult Bible Studies, children’s Sunday School, the Bible Information Class on Tuesdays, the fifth- through eighth-grade Catechism classes on Wednesdays will move into the new addition.
Schwartz said that a whiteboard TV sort of apparatus is in the works and would go on one of the addition’s walls. Schwartz said non-church members are welcome to the programs.
Even with its new addition, Schwartz said that the building is not the point. It’s the membership and anyone who wants to visit.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Schwartz said. “We come here to gather together to encourage each other in our faith. I like to have visitors mingling with members, but if it’s an individual interested in what the Bible teaches, I love to meet them anywhere.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.