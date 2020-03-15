The Reemployment Assistance Customer Service Center will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the week of March 16.
Other Department of Labor and Regulation offices will be closed or working remotely per Executive Order 2020-05 to guard against the COVID-19 outbreak in South Dakota.
Clients previously scheduled for appointments will not be penalized but should call their Job Service office on Monday, March 23, to reschedule. Current claimants must still meet program requirements, including looking for work.
“We understand the necessity of social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” said Marcia Hultman, state Labor and Regulation Secretary. “Claimants should use our online SDWORKS jobs database to search for jobs, apply online, and submit resumes and applications.”
For more information specific to Reemployment Services, call 605-626-2452 or visit sdjobs.org.
