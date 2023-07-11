Sheriff Brian Mueller

Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller speaks in late May while announcing the launch of the IGNITE education program for the county jail in Rapid City.

 Bart Pfankuch / South Dakota News Watch

A new education program for jail inmates in Pennington County aims to break the cycle of repeated incarceration among people who are addicted, have mental health challenges or lack the skills to function in society.

Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller recently announced the coming launch of the IGNITE program, which will make South Dakota the latest state to implement the effort.

