According to South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks officials, successful applicants in the elk, archery deer, Gavins Point paddlefish, apprentice deer, and mentored deer seasons have until August 31 to return their licenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applicants returning a license will receive a full refund and retain their preference points.
Licenses should be sent to GF&P Licensing Office, 20641 S.D. Hwy. 1806, Ft. Pierre, S.D. 57532.
Individuals should include a note saying they are wanting a refund on the included license. Licenses must be postmarked Aug. 31 to receive a refund.
Returned elk tags will be offered to the next in line to receive elk tags. Other returned tags will go in the left-over pool where applicable.
