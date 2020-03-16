Regents executive director to step down

Paul Beran, executive director and chief executive officer of the South Dakota Board of Regents since 2018, will be leaving the board the end of June.
“The board has informed me they want to go a different direction in leadership and I fully understand their right to exercise that change,” Beran said. “I stand ready to help in the transition as the board repositions itself.
“Beran has helped prepare the system to move forward to find greater efficiency and effectiveness in future operations. As the system evolves, the Board of Regents is ready to analyze the system’s functionality in new and innovative ways,” said Kevin Schieffer, Regents president.
The board will take steps for appointment of a new executive director after its April 1-2 regular meeting.
During his tenure here, Beran helped hire a new president at Black Hills State University and a new superintendent for the School for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Prior to his time in South Dakota, Beran served as chancellor for the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith for 12 years and for five years as president at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
