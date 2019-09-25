Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) holds blood drives in the region year-round..
About 30 percent of the on-hand blood supply goes to cancer patients across the region, and one in seven people entering the hospital will need blood. Vitalant strives to keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important this time of year due to increased accidents and trauma cases.
Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History the day they donate on www.vitalant.org.
Blood drives in the region in the near future include:
- Sept. 30 - Oct. 1 - Pierre Community drive, contact Shirley Becker at 224-2752, Monday 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church, 103 N. Taylor, Pierre.
- Oct. 7 - Fort Pierre Community drive, contact Kim Doherty at 223-7743, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Stanley County High School Old Gym, Fort Pierre.
- Oct. 8 - Riggs High School drive, contact Kate Olson at 773-7354, 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., 1010 E. Broadway in the Gym, Pierre.
- Oct. 21 -Vista Care drive, contact Dianne Weyer at 224-4501, 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion, Pierre.
- Oct. 22 - Avera St. Mary's Hospital drive, contact Jerrie Gosch at 224-3139, 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Ground South Commons Area, Pierre.
- Oct. 28-29 - Gettysburg Community drive, contact Dorothy Smith at 765-9706, Monday noon to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Grace Bible Church - Fellowship Hall, Gettysburg.
