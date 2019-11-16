Regional Health has announced its acquisition of naming rights to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, which will be known as “The Monument” after expansion construction is completed in the fall of 2021. This aligns with Regional Health’s announcement earlier this week that it will become Monument Health in January 2020.
A joint appreciation event and groundbreaking ceremony was held at the civic center, Nov. 16.
“We are thrilled to have our new name associated with memories that will be created at The Monument,” said Paulette Davidaon, Regional Health president & CEO.
The 250,000 square foot arena will be home to the Black Hills Stock Show, PRCA Rodeo Rapid City, President’s Cup Soccer Tournament and the Rushmore Cup Hockey Tournament. In addition, the space will be used for concerts, family shows, circuses, basketball and large-scale wrestling tournaments, as well as open-floor exhibitions.
Voters approved construction of a new civic center arena in June 2018. Regional Health submitted a proposal to the civic center board and selection committee members after it was announced they would accept proposals for naming rights last December.
The health care system has the naming rights for the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center for 10 years, which includes the new arena and everything under the roof of the event complex. After the partnership takes full effect in 2021, the Regional Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine team will be the official sports medicine partner for all events that occur within The Monument.
Since opening its doors in 1977, the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center has hosted many of the country’s leading performing acts and entertainment events. The civic center is a user-friendly facility for entertainment, concerts, plays, conventions, sporting events and civic gatherings
