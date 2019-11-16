Regional Health now Monument Health

Regional Health announced on Nov. 14 that it will become Monument Health in January 2020.
Headquartered in Rapid City, Regional Health offers care in 33 medical specialties and serves 20 communities across western South Dakota and in eastern Wyoming. With over 4,500 physicians and caregivers, Regional Health is comprised of five hospitals, eight specialty and surgical centers and more than 40 medical clinics and health care service centers.
“Our new name, Monument Health, will more accurately represent who we are to the region,” said Paulette Davidson, president and CEO of Regional Health. “We are proud of our commitment to quality and safe clinical care to patients, and we want to continue that as a permanent part of our communities. We will have a lasting impact on future generations to come.”
This action is part of a systemwide organizational renaming and rebranding. The new M-shaped, five-diamond logo represents Monument Health’s five priorities: Deliver high-quality care, Provide a caring experience, Be a great place to work, Impact our communities, and, Be here for generations to come. Within the “M” shape for Monument, the three filled-in center diamonds represent heart. Diamonds also hold strong symbolism to signify transformation.
In addition to the name change, the company will join the Mayo Clinic Care Network in January 2020. Monument Health remains independent, though becomes part of a group of health systems vetted by the Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic. Local physicians are granted special access to Mayo’s knowledge, expertise and resources and can quickly access Mayo’s latest research, diagnostic and treatment resources whenever they feel it will benefit Monument Health patients.
“Mayo Clinic did a comprehensive evaluation that included an in-depth review of the Regional Health (Monument Health) organization, its clinical and business practices, and its quality, safety and service efforts,” said Dr. David Hayes, medical director for Mayo Clinic Care Network. “Patients experience the confidence of being able to access Mayo’s medical expertise through their trusted local doctor, with the comfort and convenience of staying close to home.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.