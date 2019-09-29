Growers, processors, chefs and consumers passionate about local foods are invited to register for the 2019 South Dakota Local Foods Conference (SDLFC) scheduled for Nov. 1-2 at the RedRossa Italian Grille in Pierre.
This regional event provides networking opportunities, speaker panels, and educational sessions on tools for success, production, and collaborative ideas.
Breakout sessions offered during the conference feature: producing for restaurants, a chefs’ panel, getting your product on shelves, farm homesteading, organic production, food is medicine, grass fed beef & bison markets, the Thermo Greenhouse Community Project, farm to school, resource providers and grants and more.
This year the Nose to Tail Chef Experience at Drifters Bar & Grille is included in the two-day registration fee. Guests can enjoy paired drinks from a variety of South Dakota vineyards and breweries while enjoying a sit down meal guided by two South Dakota Chefs. The Friday evening meal, starting at 6:30 p.m., includes a nose to tail meal presentation by Drifters Head Chef, Uriah Steber, featuring a locally raised hog and discussion on utilizing all parts of the animal, as well as seasonal vegetables from local growers with a presentation showcasing Indigenous and Lakota cooking techniques by Matte Wilson from REDCO’s Sicangu Food Sovereignty Initiative, and dessert by local Pierre baker Beth Penrod of Flavorgasm.
Friday’s conference features keynote speaker Kelsey Ducheneaux, natural resources director for the Intertribal Agriculture Council. Ducheneaux works toward the enhancement of agriculture and food systems. Ducheneaux will share her perspective on ways diversity can be embraced across the state to support more regenerative production practices, producer friendly agricultural environments, and community-driven food systems.
Saturday’s keynote presenter is Carol Ford, a Minnesota vegetable producer specializing in Deep Winter Greenhouse (DWG) production. She is also an educator with the Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships of MN Extension and author of ‘Northland Winter Greenhouse.’
Ford’s keynote ‘Building Resilient Rural Communities in Northern Climates’ includes resilient rural communities. She integrates how DWG can give options for young people interested in farming, a method of farming on less land, an income stream in the off-season, and a source of fresh foods in food deserts. Ford also gives a breakout session on DWG production.
Other components of the event include networking time, vendor booths and meals using local foods. Those interested in having a vendor booth should visit the conference website.
Registration is now open. The full two-day registration, a one-day registration, a college student rate and limited scholarships are available. Registration includes general and breakout sessions, a light breakfast, snacks, and lunch. Registration and costs for all events are at https://sdlocalfoods.org. Direct questions about the conference to Eowyn (eowync@dakotarural.org) or Jordan (jordan@dakotarural.org) or call 605-697-5204 x250.
The SDLFC is hosted by a collaboration of partners including Dakota Rural Action, the South Dakota Specialty Producers Association, SDSU Extension, USDA Rural Development, South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum, and the Rosebud Economic Development Corporation (REDCO).
