Register for the 2020 Governor's Conference on Tourism

Anirban Basu, general session spotlight speaker.

Registration is now open for the 2020 South Dakota Governor’s Conference on Tourism, set for Jan. 21-23 at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Pierre.

Pre-conference functions, including the annual Tourism Day at the Capitol, are the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 21. The start of the conference officially kicks off with an opening reception Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. The first general session is Wednesday at 9 a.m. The conference concludes Thursday evening with the Awards Night Gala.

The 2020 speaker spotlight for the general session will land on Anirban Basu. A conference favorite, Basu is back to supply a detailed discussion regarding global, national, and regional economic performance using the most current data available. Special attention is devoted to certain aspects of economic life, including the performance of financial, labor, real estate and construction markets.

Concurrent session spotlights include Scott Friedman, who will work to help attendees create a happier, healthier, and more connected workplace or event.

Michelle Guelbart and Brent Gromer will teach attendees how to learn their role in combatting human trafficking in South Dakota.

In her session, Jennifer Ackerson will teach participants how to develop trackable, year-round international visitation for their business or destination.

To see the entire lineup of speakers and sessions, visit SouthDakotaTourismConference.com.

