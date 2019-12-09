As winter approaches, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GF&P) reminds resident hunters of unique opportunities that could exist later this winter.
GF&P’s Wildlife Damage Management Program assists landowners with wildlife depredation abatement programs and services. When other methods are ineffective, GF&P may utilize hunters to help reduce damage that is caused by wildlife.
South Dakota residents may register, free of charge, for potential depredation hunts for deer, elk, antelope and turkey. Registration is already open.
Once the hunters are registered, hunters are put into a random drawing to determine eligibility, once a depredation hunt has been authorized.
With the exception of hunters registering for elk, all other hunters are encouraged to register for counties near their home or within close driving distance. Hunters may register for a maximum of 10 counties for any species other than elk.
Depredation hunts are often time-sensitive and winter weather can sometimes make travel difficult for participating hunters. For a successful hunt, GF&P needs participating hunters to be available at the hunt location almost immediately.
Winter depredation hunts focus on assisting landowners with wildlife damage, but can also provide hunters with another opportunity after traditional hunting seasons are closed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.