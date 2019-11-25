The Pierre Area Chamber and its events committee has a new contest: Light Up the Pierre Area.
Those who enter will be put on a map for locals and visitors to view their holiday lights and displays. To participate in this contest, residents and businesses must register their name, address and phone number by emailing contactchamber@pierre.org.
The Chamber will be giving out four $100 prizes:
Best in Show
Clark Griswold (the most lights)
People’s Choice
Holiday Business.
As this is a new event, the Chamber asks residents and businesses to help spread the word about registrations. There are sponsorship opportunities available, as well. For more information, call Jamie Senier at 224-7361.
In addition to this new holiday contest, the Chamber’s annual Celebration is Tuesday, Dec. 12. The Chamber will distribute community awards and will host SongBlast, a dueling guitar group, for entertainment. There are five tables remaining. Contact the Chamber to save a seat.
