Whether your kids are into the arts, athletics, or being outdoors, the Pierre Recreation Department has something for them this summer.
The city’s summer recreation line-up has more than 30 programs including activities that range from basketball, t-ball, and swim lessons, to drama and art.
Additionally, there are non-competitive programs to get kids outside and active like Trail Trekkers and Splashtastic Fun.
“Our goal is always to help kids have a fun summer by providing them with the kind of activity they enjoy doing,” Mindy Cheap, City Recreation Superintendent said. “With the variety we’re offering this year, there should be something for just about everyone.”
Programs will be offered in four two-week sessions. “Traditionally, a single program would run most of the summer,” Cheap said.
“In recent years, we have opted for more programs with shorter run times; it gives us the opportunity to provide more flexibility and more options for kids and their families.”
Cheap added that the Rec Department is also offering “TGIF” programs this year. They are one-day activities like fishing and slip and slide kickball. The first session begins Monday, June 5. Programming runs through the end of July.
Registration for all four sessions, as well as the TGIF programs opens at 6 a.m. on April 24.
“Registration can be completed online or people can stop by my office at the YMCA to register for the programs,” said Cheap.
For a full list of programs, schedules, age limits, and class prices, visit CityofPierre.org. Approximately 400 kids participated in city summer recreation activities last year.
