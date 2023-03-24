Protecting South Dakota Kids announced Tuesday its ratings for the South Dakota State Senate.
According to the release, grades are based on an analysis of drug bills from this past legislative session.
“Every session sees new bills introduced to expand the use of marijuana or other new drugs. We must remember that poorly regulated medical marijuana is de facto recreational marijuana,” Jim Kinyon, PSDK Chairman, stated in the release.
In the release, the list of legislators includes 16 state senators who “earned high honors by voting to protect South Dakota kids.” Included in the list is Jim Mehlhaff, District 24.
“I was pretty involved to stand against efforts to make it easier to gain access to cannabis products or reduce the laws or penalties against possession or distribution,” said Mehlhaff. He said that he spoke with school resource officers that the cannabis products are popping up on school property. Mehlhaff said that the medical dispensaries are the source of the increase at schools.
Mehlhaff said there needs to be sufficient guardrails in place to keep medical cannabis from being used recreationally.
Lobbyist Mary Weinheimer has been lobbying to make sure medical cannabis is well-regulated.
“The individuals are able to get medical marijuana cards in strip joints, bars and hotel rooms. We just feel that this is medical marijuana, let’s treat it like a medicine. Let's have these safeguards in place and protect our South Dakota citizens,” Weinheimer said.
One amendment that they plan on resurrecting in next year’s legislative session is a proposed ban of the sale of delta-8 and delta-10 THC products.
“One thing that we are realizing is that this is a recreational marijuana,” Weinheimer said.
One of the things that she said raises concerns is that these products are being sold in convenience stores. She said they are being marketed to children, mimicking popular product packaging. One such example is a product called "Doweedos" which are corn chips infused with Delta 8 cannabis.
Genesis Farms is set to open a new dispensary in Pierre by June on West Dakota Avenue.
Emmett Reistroffer, project manager at Genesis Farms, is also a registered lobbyist and has been active in the legislative process surrounding medical cannabis in the state.
“Our top priority is to work very urgently to get medicine to people who can benefit and find relief from their suffering,” Reistroffer said. “Second to that is ensuring that this program is robust and accountable and all of the various issues that I consider common sense,” he said.
As part of his efforts, Reistroffer said he works hand in hand with the department of health to ensure that safety concerns are addressed. He said they only use child resistant and tamper evident packaging, as well as avoiding any type of marketing that would appeal to children.
"To me, this is all common sense. But to some folks, they really want to kind of pick apart this program one piece at a time and really punish patients. Not because they’re concerned about kids, but because they are ideologically opposed to cannabis being used as medicine,” Reistroffer said. “They don’t seem to care about the unregulated products that are out there,” he added.
Reistroffer said through due diligence, children are in fact safe. “Let's talk about protecting South Dakota kids, but it is certainly not medical marijuana products that are getting in the hands of kids,” Reistroffer said.
Paul Armentano, the deputy director for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, said that the decision to begin medical cannabis use should be between a patient and their physician.
“They are not decisions that should be made by lawmakers who most of whom do not have a license to practice medicine,” Armentano said.
“The benefit of having a legal, regulated marketplace for these activities is that in a legal environment, lawmakers and regulators have the ability to set the rules. And if there is a strong consensus among lawmakers and regulators that there should be refinements made to the law, then they have the ability and the power to do so,” Armentano said.
Armentano said that these issues have evolved over time, since California became the first state to regulate cannabis for medical use in 1996.
“This issue with regard to product labeling and marketing again is one that is solely in the hands of lawmakers and regulators,” Armentano said.
He said there are virtually no states where a license, regulated cannabis products are permitted to engage in marketing practices where the product could be misconstrued as an already established product.
“We allow physicians, we trust physicians every day to use their own discretion and their expertise when deciding what are the best treatment options for patients. We should apply those same principles with respect to medical cannabis,” Armentano said.
