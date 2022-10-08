The South Dakota Municipal League has selected Pierre resident David Reiss as its next executive director.

“I am honored and excited,” Reiss said on Friday. “The SDML has a long, rooted history of supporting South Dakota municipalities and I look forward to working with the league and its staff to continue that critical advocacy role.”

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

