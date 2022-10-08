The South Dakota Municipal League has selected Pierre resident David Reiss as its next executive director.
“I am honored and excited,” Reiss said on Friday. “The SDML has a long, rooted history of supporting South Dakota municipalities and I look forward to working with the league and its staff to continue that critical advocacy role.”
Organized in 1934 as a nonpartisan, nonprofit association of municipalities in South Dakota, the league works toward cooperative improvement of municipal government. Through the league, headquartered in Fort Pierre, municipalities get a research program and a legislative voice.
Reiss most recently worked as the executive director for the Central South Dakota Enhancement District, a voluntary association in Pierre of local governments within a nine-county area. Its mission is to improve the quality of life in the region.
Nicole Gordon, the enhancement district’s community development specialist since February, is expected to be named executive director during a Thursday board meeting.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” she said on Tuesday. “I’ve learned a lot from David and like being able to serve our county and cities.”
Reiss will begin his duties Nov. 1, succeeding executive director Yvonne Taylor, who will retire at the end of 2022. Taylor has been with the league since 1991, Emilie Miller, the league’s director of marketing and communications, said on Friday.
“We have a really good feeling about the health of the municipal league and what David brings to the organization,” SDML Past President Steve Allender said in a Friday news release. “David will work closely with Yvonne to ensure a smooth transition.”
Reiss attended this week’s annual SDML Conference in Watertown, where the announcement was made about his appointment.
Prior to working for the Central South Dakota Enhancement District, Reiss spent more than six years as the senior policy analyst and director of programs at the South Dakota Department of Tribal Relations. His experience includes working with counterparts addressing economic development, agriculture development, fisheries and wildlife management, taxation, veteran issues and lobbying in the state legislature.
Reiss grew up in Pierre and has a master’s in administration from the University of South Dakota.
Gordon has lived in South Dakota her entire life, including in Vermillion, Brookings, Sioux Falls and Custer. A resident of Pierre for 12 years, Gordon has a bachelor’s in finance and has spent most of her career in banking, including as a financial analyst in agricultural lending.
She serves as the first vice president and upcoming president of the Capital Area United Way.
The enhancement district staff provides technical assistance for project development, planning, project management and administration of services, programs and projects.
The association is governed by a board of directors that consists of county commissioners, city officials, residents, educators and chamber representatives from its member organizations. It is funded by annual memberships from the counties and the communities, state and federal contracts, and fee for service activities from public and private sources.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.