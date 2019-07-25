Without an attorney representing him and apparently unclear about the court process he was in, Adam Renfroe, accused of murder in California, agreed on Thursday in a Pierre courtroom to waive his rights to an extradition hearing.
Renfroe was arrested Wednesday morning, July 24, in Pierre, at an apartment in the 1300 block of East Dakota Avenue in Pierre after the U.S. marshals service received a tip from California marshals.
Renfroe and Robert Brown, 40, had been on the lam for two weeks, wanted as suspects in the fatal shooting July 12 of Daniel Schrader in the parking lot of a Motel 6 in Concord, California, in the bay area near San Francisco, according to police reports and the U.S. marshals service in South Dakota.
Renfroe’s girlfriend has ties to South Dakota and he traveled with her to to Pierre, Deputy U.S. Marshal Trevor Lumadue told the Capital Journal.
About 10 officers, including sheriff’s deputies, Pierre police and marshals, aided by the girlfriend, arrested Renfroe without incident Wednesday after getting tipped off early Wednesday by U.S. marshals in California.
A spokeswoman for the Contra Costa County district attorney told the Capital Journal on Thursday that no police report has been received yet on the July 12 shooting in Concord, California, so there are no charges filed about it involving Renfroe or Brown.
(Brown remains on the lam, thought to be still in California, Lumadue said Wednesday.)
But Renfroe was convicted of burglary in March 2017 and sentenced to two years in Contra Costa County, which appears to be the basis for the warrant naming him as a fugitive from California justice.
The document in state court in Pierre says Renfroe is guilty of being a fugitive from justice as of July 24 in Pierre because he’s wanted in California on a charge of first-degree burglary.
Renfroe was brought to the Hughes County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon from jail, wearing orange stripes, shackles and handcuffs, escorted by sheriff’s deputies and a jail corrections officer.
State Magistrate Judge Leo Disburgh asked Renfroe, who is 32, if he wanted an attorney, “at public expense, before you proceed? . . . Do you want to speak with a lawyer?”
“Can you repeat that, sir?” Renfroe said.
“You have the right to be represented by counsel,” Disburg said. “Do you want to speak with a lawyer?”
“When would that be? Right now?” Renfroe said, seemingly confused.
“No,” Disburg said.
“No, I want to go right back to California,” Renfroe said.
The extradition process is what one veteran attorney calls “a slam dunk,” in typical cases, because it has little to do with the substance of the criminal charges. Rather, it’s simply about whether the person in question is the person wanted on the warrant from the other jurisdiction: a simple identification process. There’s no discussion of guilt or innocence.
Disburg explained to Renfroe that if he didn’t waive his rights to an extradition hearing, such a hearing would require a warrant from California’s governor to South Dakota’s governor and that the process could take up to 90 days.
Or Renfroe could decide to return voluntarily to California to face charges there, Disburg said.
“I can pick any one of those?” Renfroe replied, again seeming to be confused by his options.
“Essentially, you can waive extradition and agree to return to California voluntarily,” Disburg said.
“Yeah, I’d like to do that,” Renfroe said.
Disburg provided some more information to him.
“No, I don’t understand what that means,” Renfroe said.
“If you waive extradition, there will be no need for a governor’s warrant,” Disburg said. Then Renfroe would go back where he was arrested, Disburg said.
“And I will go home, free, on my own recognizance?” Renfroe asked.
“No, you will be transported,” Disburg told him.
Hughes County State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond rose from the next table to give Renfroe a document.
“Are you my lawyer,” Renfroe asked her.
No, Disburg told him: “She’s the prosecutor.”
“Oh, OK,” Renfroe said.
Disburg told him that he had said “at the start you wanted to take care of this right away. Do you want to agree to return to California to face the charges there?”
Renfroe seemed to assent.
“Do you want to waive extradition, then?” Disburg asked again.
“Yes,” Renfroe said.
Hammond handed him a document and a pen and Renfroe signed his waiver of extradition rights.
“When I waive extradition . . .” Renfroe started to say.
“You are just . . .” Disburg said.
“When I waive something, it means I go home?”
“You are just agreeing to return,” Disburg told him.
Renfroe handed the pen to an officer and was escorted back to the Hughes County Jail.
He will be transported back to Contra Costa County by California officials, according to a deputy U.S. marshal. According to an article posted Thursday in the Contra Costa Herald, police there said they had officers in South Dakota ready to transport Renfroe back to California. On Thursday evening, Renfroe still was in jail in Pierre.
As it happens, another California man was arrested in South Dakota last year on suspicion of murder and he fought extradition, so it took four months or so before he was returned to California.
Tosten Lommen, who was 30 when he was said to have killed his mother in her Palm Springs home about Dec. 30, 2017, was stopped New Years Day, 2018, after driving 110 mph on Interstate 90 near Rapid City. His mother’s body, bundled in a blanket, was found in the rear of her small Honda hatchback he was driving. Lommen refused to waive his rights to extradition and the process took until early April 2018 before he was returned to face murder charges in Palm Springs, where he remains jailed.
No official explanation has been given by authorities why Lommen drove to South Dakota with his mother’s body in a seemingly mad rush. But his father, who formerly had lived in California with Lommen and his mother, is a farmer in central North Dakota.
