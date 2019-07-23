Thanks to a public-private partnership the baseball field in Griffin Park is getting a $100,000 upgrade this summer.
City crews have begun demolition work at the site. When all is said and done, the site will have a new grass infield, new backstop fencing and dugouts, improved drainage, shade structures and a new water fountain. Barring any unanticipated delays, the renovation will be completed late this fall.
Timing is important says Tom Farnsworth, City Parks and Recreation Director.
“We’re enhancing this field with the goal of helping the Capital City Baseball Association attract additional baseball tournaments to the community,” said Farnsworth. “If we can stay on schedule, we’ll be in the hunt for next summer’s U10 and U12 Little League tournaments.”
That potential to bring additional visitors to Pierre was parlayed into support from the local Business Improvement District (BID). The BID Board, whose job is to increase overnight stays in Pierre, agreed to put nearly $35,000 toward the project. The City is contributing more than $36,000 plus labor and maintenance. The Capital City Baseball Association is funding the remainder of the project –about $36,000.
Farnsworth says that this is a great example of a public-private partnership.
“The Association had an appetite to grow local opportunity, saw potential in the Griffin Park field, and was willing to commit resources,” said Farnsworth. “This is a mutually beneficial partnership that helps all of the partners stretch limited dollars.”
The City’s Parks and Recreation Board has been working with the Association for more than a year to develop the renovation plan.
The Missouri River serves as the backdrop for the Griffin Park field. It serves as the primary field for Little League play in Pierre.
