South Dakota's lone Congressman is making sure his hometown's airport is protected during a discussion about the reauthorization package of the Federal Aviation Administration while meeting with fellow members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday.
U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) led efforts to successfully turn back a plan to charge the Pierre, Aberdeen, and Watertown communities more than $4 million over the next ten years to maintain passenger air service during the committee hearing.
In particular, the amendments will save Pierre's city government a total of $120,600 per year beginning in 2027.
In a phone interview with the Capital Journal on Wednesday afternoon, Johnson said that without the amendments, the bill would've taken millions and millions of dollars from rural airports and the local governments that fund them.
"That really would've been an attack on our national commitment of an aviation system that joins our rural and national areas," Johnson said.
"We don't need an airport every 30 miles. When you're talking about Pierre which is the capital of the state and far away from any other medium or large airport hubs, that's a community that needs a quality air service."
Johnson’s amendment would exempt an EAS airport that is located more than 175 driving miles from the nearest medium or large hub airport from a five percent funding cut that is included in the bill.
Pierre is located 394 miles away from the nearest medium or large hub airport, which is located in Minneapolis, MN.
Airports in Aberdeen and Watertown would also qualify for the exemption. In Aberdeen, the cost savings would total $160,379 per year, and in Watertown the cost savings due to the amendment exemptions total around $120,607 per year.
Originally, language in the bill, the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation (SGRLAA) Act, would have charged rural passenger airports extensive new fees to participate in the essential air service program, according to a news release from Johnson's office.
Johnson successfully amended the bill to protect the most remote passenger airports, including those in Pierre, Aberdeen, and Watertown, from those new expenses.
Johnson there are few ways that airports can generate revenue due to limitations within state law to raise taxes. That means the cost-share burden could result in higher gate fees, which dissuades airline companies from providing services to an airport.
"You're left with the city government having to lay off people or cut off other services," Johnson said.
"It's important for us to have a national commitment to infrastructure in the same way we have rural electrification or interstate highway systems," Johnson said. . "These are major American accomplishments. Having an American aviation system that just doesn't connect the big cities is a major accomplishment."
The amendment was adopted into the final package by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and will move to the House floor for deliberation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.