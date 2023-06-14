Dusty Johnson (R-SD) JPG color

South Dakota's lone Congressman is making sure his hometown's airport is protected during a discussion about the reauthorization package of the Federal Aviation Administration while meeting with fellow members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday.

U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) led efforts to successfully turn back a plan to charge the Pierre, Aberdeen, and Watertown communities more than $4 million over the next ten years to maintain passenger air service during the committee hearing.

Was the information in this article useful?


Load comments