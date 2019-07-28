The sinkhole in Griffin Park in Pierre at the site of a faulty sanitary sewer pipe remains open as city crews continue to battle high Missouri River and groundwater more than two weeks since it appeared.
City Utilities Director Brad Palmer said last week that unusually high river levels due to the high releases from Lake Oahe have caused high water pressure and levels in the sinkhole on a walking path in Griffin Park. The sinkhole, which appeared about July 12, apparently was caused by leaking from an old 24-inch clay sewer pipe that is about 10 feet underground. Difficulties “de-watering” the hole to get at the faulty pipe have slowed the repair job, Palmer has said.
The sewer service has not been interrupted because city crews bypassed the bad pipe site with a system of rubber hoses and pumps which run 24/7.
Palmer has asked city residents to reduce water use inside homes and businesses as much as possible, especially at the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. when most water use occurs. That has helped make the repair and bypass jobs easier to accomplish, he says.
The area remains fenced off in Griffin Park and crews are expected to resume work on Monday, July 29.
The sewer pipe is important: it handles about two-thirds of the city’s sewage in its last stretch to the water treatment plant, Palmer says.
The old clay pipe that dates back decades was lined with PVC in the 1990s.
