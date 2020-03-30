The public is urged to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 (the Coronavirus) by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or to the NCDF e-mail address disaster@leo.gov.
“The Department of Justice remains open for business. Our primary goal is to do everything we can to maintain safety and security throughout our district,” said U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons. “Fraud related to COVID-19 is particularly disturbing as it exploits a national crisis for personal gain.”
Some examples of COVID-19 schemes include:
- Individuals and businesses selling fake cures or fake testing kits for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.
- Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Malicious websites and apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
- Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
- Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.
The District of South Dakota’s Coronavirus fraud coordinator is Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman.
The Secretary of HHS has issued a Notice designating categories of health and medical supplies that must not be hoarded or sold for exorbitant prices.
If you have information on hoarding or price gouging of critical supplies, you can report it without leaving your home to the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling the National Hotline at (866) 720-5721 or by e-mailing disaster@leo.gov.
