The COVID-19 pandemic has hit long-term care facilities the hard: elderly residents are at high risk for developing severe illness or dying from the virus. Now, in the ninth month of the pandemic in the U.S., the issues facing nursing homes are only getting worse.
“I’m most concerned about the winter months. With the vaccine on its way, people are letting their guard down, which has the potential for significant spikes [in cases],” AARP South Dakota Director Erik Gaikowski said.
South Dakota’s nursing homes are among the most affected in the country. According to the Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard created by AARP, South Dakota leads the nation in COVID-19 nursing home deaths.
From Oct. 19 to Nov. 15, the AARP Public Policy Institute found that South Dakota’s nursing homes had:
22.1 new COVID-19 cases per 100 residents, up from 5.5 in the previous four-week period
4.82 COVID-19 deaths per 100 residents, up from 0.94
18.6 new staff COVID-19 cases per 100 residents, up from 7.2
77.7% of nursing homes without a 1-week supply of PPE, up from 23.2%
60.6% of nursing homes with staffing shortages, up from 52.5%
With these statistics in mind, Gaikowski said South Dakota’s leaders need to do “as much as possible to protect our most vulnerable populations,” he told the Capital Journal in a phone interview Dec. 11.
AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 dashboard is updated once a month with data that is self-reported by nursing homes and released to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Created in collaboration with the AARP Public Policy Institute and the Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University in Ohio, the dashboard gives monthly insight into the virus’ spread in nursing homes and its impact on residents and staff. It tracks five different measures: nursing home resident deaths, resident cases, percent of facilities without at least one week’s supply of all personal protective equipment, staff COVID-19 cases, and staffing shortages.
“The dashboard is our way of shining a light on the trends we’re seeing in nursing homes right now,” Gaikowski said. “If we don’t buckle down now, we could see worse numbers the next time it’s updated in January. The dashboard is a tool to ask, ‘what can we do more of to decrease the number of cases?’”
Gaikowski described a “cocktail” of reasons why numbers of cases among staff and residents in nursing homes continue to increase in the state and nationwide. Even before the pandemic, nursing homes in South Dakota, particularly in the most rural areas of the state, were already experiencing staffing shortages. Increasing staffing numbers would help alleviate the problem, he said.
Bumping up the availability of PPE and increasing testing are also recommended to slow the spread.
Expanding telehealth services, Gaikowski said, is another “incredibly important” measure to take to slow the spread of the virus.
“There is a significant need for telehealth services, and we need to bump it up even more,” Gaikowski said. “Telehealth can allow for virtual visitations, leading to fewer transmission [of COVID] and reducing exposure.”
More frequent utilization of telehealth for virtual visits would make it easier for residents to connect with loved ones while lessening the amount of in-person contact.
“A lot of residents are feeling disconnected. Social isolation is a challenge if you’re not reaching your loved ones. Telehealth helps with so many different avenues [of care]...it’s not the same as hugging but you can still have that face to face interaction,” Gaikowski said.
Telehealth services can also ease staff workload by allowing some medical appointments to take place virtually, which will be important for long term care facilities to offer beyond the pandemic, Gaikowski said.
In general, nursing homes need to find ways to improve the quality of their services both during the pandemic as well as beyond the scope of COVID to prevent another similar crisis in the future.
“We need to find new models of long term support services to improve infection control,” Gaikowski said.
Until then, AARP called upon state leaders to take action to make sure vulnerable South Dakotans make it through the pandemic safely.
“The reality is we still have another few months of this. We need to work harder to get through this. Our hope is that state leaders focus on getting through this potentially dangerous time into 2021 and beyond,” Gaikowski said.
The dashboard will continue to be updated every four weeks and can be found at aarp.org/nursinghomedashboard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.