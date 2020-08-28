Report: South Dakotans see health insurance rates spike 75% in 10 years

A new report shows South Dakotans pay about 75% more for employer-sponsored health insurance than they did in 2009 -- and pay more than those in all bordering states, except Minnesota.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based LendingTree, which identifies itself as the “nation’s leading online loan marketplace,” released the study on Thursday. The report states that in 2009 -- prior to President Barack Obama signing the Affordable Care Act (more commonly known simply as Obamacare) into law -- the average annual family health insurance premium in South Dakota was $11,596.
As of 2019, the report states the average South Dakota family is paying $20,265 per year for employer-sponsored coverage, reflecting a 75% increase over the decade.
Though South Dakota’s health insurance costs are still slightly lower than the national average of $20,486 per year, the national average rate of increase for the 10 years is 57.3%. As such, South Dakotans have seen their health insurance costs spike more during the decade than residents of every state but Montana.
The report shows the current costs, as well as the rates of increase for the 10 years, as follows for South Dakota and its bordering states:
South Dakota
- Rate: $20,265
- Increase from 2009: 75%
Montana
- Rate: $20,193
- Increase from 2009: 77.7%
Wyoming
- Rate: $19,925
- Increase from 2009: 39.2%
Nebraska
- Rate: $19,398
- Increase from 2009: 58.6%
Iowa
- Rate: $18,752
- Increase from 2009: 56%
Minnesota
- Rate: $20,751
- Increase from 2009: 57.2%
North Dakota
- Rate: $18,400
- Increase from 2009: 59%
U.S. Average
- Rate: $20,486
- Increase from 2009: 57.3%
The Politics Of Health Care
The long-disputed Obamacare law went into effect in March 2010. It famously passed the then Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives without a single Republican vote. And despite then-U.S. Rep. Stephanie Herseth-Sandlin, D-S.D., voting against Obamacare, the new Democratic law was so unpopular in states such as South Dakota that this undoubtedly helped now-Gov. Kristi Noem defeat Herseth-Sandlin in that year’s general election.
The arguments about whether Obamacare has caused health care costs to increase in the past 10 years -- or if those costs would have jumped at an even higher rate without the law -- continue to this day. Now, although the issue has fallen off the radar somewhat amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing protests/riots throughout the county, health care is a point of contention for President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
For his part, Biden has said he wants to enact the “public option” to compete with private health insurance, much as companies like UPS and FedEX compete with the U.S. Postal Service. Biden said his public option will ensure health insurance to “97% of Americans.”
“If your insurance company isn’t doing right by you, you should have another, better choice. Whether you’re covered through your employer, buying your insurance on your own, or going without coverage altogether, the Biden Plan will give you the choice to purchase a public health insurance option like Medicare,” Biden’s campaign website states. “As in Medicare, the Biden public option will reduce costs for patients by negotiating lower prices from hospitals and other health care providers.”
Trump, meanwhile, via his campaign website touts his successful repeal of the individual mandate that came with Obamacare. He also highlights signing an extension of CHIP, which stands for Children’s Health Insurance Program. This initiative provides low-cost health coverage to children in families that earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid.
“President Trump has worked to improve access to affordable quality health care,” his website adds plainly.
