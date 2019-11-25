Report: unsafe toys still lurk on retail shelves

Choking hazards, loud sounds and hidden toxins are some of the dangers still lurking on toy shelves, according to a new report.
The Public Interest Research Group's 34th annual "Trouble in Toyland" report says toys have become safer in the past three decades, but some toys on store shelves still can be dangerous to children.
Hazards like lead paint or toxic chemicals are not easily identified, but Liz Moran, environmental policy director with the watchdog group, said some dangers are easier to detect. "Detectable dangers include toys that children could choke on or toys that are too loud, and these types of dangers are ones that parents can be on the lookout for," Moran said.
The report, available online at uspirg.org, identifies hazardous toys still for sale, provides tips for parents and other gift-givers, and calls on the government to adopt stronger safety standards.
Moran added toys that have been recalled because of safety hazards may show up for sale on eBay or at garage sales.
"What needs to happen is more notification from the U.S. [Consumer] Product Safety Commission and manufacturers, to make sure that the public is aware a toy is being recalled, and why," she said.
The report said many toy "slime" products now on the market contain dangerous amounts of boron, and some children's jewelry contains cadmium, which can cause cancer and other health problems. Other common hazards include powerful magnets that can be swallowed, and uninflated balloons, which are the primary cause of suffocation death in children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.