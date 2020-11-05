Tom Rounds, with 5,264 votes - 39% of the total - and Randy Brown, with 4,759 votes - 36% of the total - won election to the Hughes County Commission in Tuesday’s election in Pierre.
The third person in the race, Vicky Wilkey, garnered 3,348 votes, 25% of the total.
Rounds and Brown will succeed longtime commissioners Roger Inman and Norm Weaver who did not run for new terms.
Although most who serve in the county commission agree it’s not a partisan office in most any respect, it is considered one by state law. There hasn’t been a Democrat elected to the five-member commission for two decades or so, according to Inman, who has been on the panel that long. Following that tradition, Rounds and Brown ran as Republicans and made the cut in the June primary against fellow Republican Troy Bowers, who has run for the commission before.
Wilkey ran as a Democrat and had no need to enter the primary because there were no other Democrats on the June ballot.
A retired veterinarian, Wilkey, 64, lives on a farmstead in eastern Hughes County. She hasn't run for elected office before and has no regrets, no surprises, but acknowledges she was a little disappointed to come in third in race in which the top two won.
“I knew it was going to be an uphill battle, but I was hopeful I had a reasonable chance or I wouldn’t have run in the first place."
She puts a shrug into her voice: "It’s South Dakota and it’s a tough place to be a Democrat, even if in many ways you are more of a Republican than a Democrat. But I’m an avid believer in a two-party system ... or, it’s not really an election."
It was a perhaps strange election statewide and nationally and Wilkey is not sure if that affected the usually staid race for county commission.
As with Brown and Rounds, Wilkey said she was somewhat surprised by the votes to legalize marijuana and not sure if it will be a county issue.
“I struggled with that one,” she said. “I don’t think a whole bunch of people are going to go out and take up pot smoking now that it's legal. Maybe I’m naive. . . My thoughts are, most people who are dabbling in pot might do a little more of it. I don’t see a lot of reefer madness coming out. Research in a couple of states that have adopted (legalization of marijuana) showed actually less pot use among teenagers because it was harder to get when it’s not dealt on the streets as much.”
She’s leaving the door open to run again.
“We will see where things are in the next couple years. We’ll see where my life is in two years and who is running,” Wilkey said. “I wish Tom and Randy well and hope they serve the wishes of the people of Hughes County well.”
Also new to running for public office, Brown, 49, was interested himself to find out what would happen.
“You know, being my first rodeo, you don’t know what to expect,” he said of Tuesday's results. “I was kind of prepared for either way.”
He's retired from managing and owning a large grain-loading facility in Harrold and owns a rail car leasing business. There were plenty of other unexpected results on Election Day, he said.
“I was not expecting to see South Dakota legalize recreational marijuana,” Brown said. “It will be interesting to see what issues that brings to Hughes County. That was sort of a very big shocker to me.”
Brown said he plans to be at the county commission meeting on Thursday to watch the canvassing of the vote, making it official.
“I plan on attending every meeting from here on out,” Brown said Wednesday. “I need to start out asking a lot of questions, not so much during the meeting, but trying to get together with (commissioners) afterward and get some experience from them.”
Rounds said - half-seriously in reply to a half-serious question - that name recognition probably didn’t hurt him. His brother is U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., who won Tuesday. Also, his brother Tim is completing a eight-year tenure in the state House of Representatives.
More seriously, he was honest in figuring he would get elected.
“I thought we had a pretty good, close race,” Tom Rounds said. “We’re kind of a Republican county, so I sort of anticipated that Randy and myself would probably win. But I thought Vicky did a very good job and had a very good showing in our county election.”
Rounds has several business interests in Pierre, owning and managing property among other irons in the fire.
Rounds said he, too, will attend all commission meetings now until he’s sworn in. This included Thursday’s special meeting where the votes were made official when the commission acted as a canvassing board.
As with Brown and Wilkey, Rounds isn’t sure that the statewide election or national election had vibrations for the county commission race. But who knows?
“The pot deal surprised me,” Rounds said. “I was surprised people would actually vote to change our Constitution to allow, not just medical marijuana, but recreational marijuana. . . .It’s a changing of the times. I think people think ‘People already are doing it, so it is not going to be any worse.’”
Rounds said he’s not so sure about that. But he has heard support for the measures from people in law enforcement.
“I know law enforcement officers who say they would rather stop someone who is stoned than drunk. They don’t have the fight when they are stoned like they do when they are drunk,” Rounds said.
The legalization of marijuana that would become effective next summer may impact county government in reducing the number of people charged by the county state’s attorney with drug crimes, Rounds said. “And it might affect what is grown in our county, we might see more hemp.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.