Ginny Kaus took a photo of one rescue reader spending time with a cat during a session organized with Rawlins Library.

 Ginny Kaus

There’s nothing like the portable magic of a good book — well, almost nothing. The upcoming Sept. 6 collaboration between PAWS Animal Rescue and South Dakota Discovery Center promises double portions of wonder with the latest iteration of “Rescue Readers.”

The regular event, held at Paws Animal Rescue on Lowell Avenue, sees children hone their reading ability before an attentive audience of cats. Like a good book, the whiskered attendees offer a dose of pint-sized, convenient friendship.

Cats

Two cats make their way to a rescue reader, with one more interested in a neck scratch than story.

