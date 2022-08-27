There’s nothing like the portable magic of a good book — well, almost nothing. The upcoming Sept. 6 collaboration between PAWS Animal Rescue and South Dakota Discovery Center promises double portions of wonder with the latest iteration of “Rescue Readers.”
The regular event, held at Paws Animal Rescue on Lowell Avenue, sees children hone their reading ability before an attentive audience of cats. Like a good book, the whiskered attendees offer a dose of pint-sized, convenient friendship.
The cats — all rescues — reportedly show much interest in the stories spoken and, at least, give the impression of listening closely. As of Thursday night, only six spots remained open on the Discovery Center’s website. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 6.
With interest locked on the young readers, the cats’ transfixing stare greets elementary schoolers peeking up from their texts. As an old Irish proverb goes, “nature breaks through the eyes of the cat.” The event’s coordinators hope that, in turn, fascination and wonder will break through the children, who may just come away seeing books in a new light.
PAWS board president Jen Uecker said her organization’s main mission, as a nonprofit, is “to help find homes for all the unwanted and misplaced dogs and cats” in Pierre and Fort Pierre.
Ginny Kaus, Youth Services Coordinator at Rawlins Library, created the reading program with Uecker as a way to expand that mandate, while improving the lives of both animals and local community. Though the function is not itself an adoption event, the bimonthly gathering increases awareness and showcases the personalities of its rescued animals. Uecker insisted that both human and feline emerge enriched.
“The children read to the cats, and the cats love it, they love the company, they love the socialization,” she said.
“The kids get to practice reading in a judgment-free environment,” Uecker said. “If they’re nervous about reading in front of their classmates and teachers, (Rescue Readers) allows them to practice reading for cats who are just loving the company. It also helps teach the kids about social responsibility. They’re learning what it’s like to be a part of something bigger than themselves.”
She expressed remorse that Kaus, co-founder of the program, lost her participation when Rawlins Library dropped out, but commended the Discovery Center for quickly picking up the partnership.
“I just want to recognize Ginny Kaus. Her and I put all the time into creating and making this program a success,” Uecker said.
The switch from Rawlins Library to the Discovery Center has brought new rewards and opportunities, even as Kaus watches her creation outgrow its original confines. Jennifer McIntyre, marketing and development director at the Discover Center, said she had to consider where their mission intersected with that of PAWS.
“This is our first time working on the Rescue Readers program,” McIntyre said. “We had to have a real conversation with staff to figure out, ‘is this something in our wheelhouse?’”
The Discovery Center remains more focused on STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — than Rescue Readers’ former partner, Rawlins Library. Soon, however, Discovery Center staff realized that their professional mission was perfectly aligned with Rescue Readers.
“Literacy and reading is a huge part of STEM,” McIntyre explained.
“You have to be able to read to argue your point and share your research,” she said. “There’s a lot of things you can do through observation, but without literacy you can’t communicate what you’re seeing to the world at large. Reading is important and we (at SDDS) really decided this is a great way to reach kids. We are excited to embark on this wonderful journey with PAWS.”
Although McIntyre said it’s debatable whether the cats appreciate the content of the books, she insisted that both animal and human participants share a bond at story time.
“These little kids, they’re not necessarily reading to the cats,” she explained. “But it’s an important relationship for both of them.”
At 2, McIntyre’s own son is still too young to participate in the event. But she expressed hope that the program sticks around long enough for him to enjoy it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.