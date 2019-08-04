Two train crew members had to be rescued from an overturned locomotive in the derailment Friday of Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern Railroad train in a washout caused by flash flooding near New Underwood, about 24 miles east of Rapid City.
According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the eastbound RCP&E train of three locomotives pulling 60 cars loaded with clay, cement and scrap metal hit a “significant washout due to flash flooding at New Underwood.”
The three locomotives and about 15 cars derailed, with the lead locomotive carrying the two crew members ending on its side, partially submerged in the water.
It happened about 3 a.m., MST, on Friday, Aug. 2, at the 22000 Sharpe Road in New Underwood.
A Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputy was first on scene following quickly by the New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department, according to the sheriff’s office.
“The two-person crew, who were in the lead locomotive, were rescued from the locomotive partially submerged in water,” the sheriff’s office reported on social media. “They sustained what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries and were transported by ambulance to Rapid City.”
Nearby ranchers assisted in the rescue along with several agencies, including: Pennington County 911, New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department, RCP&E, Rapid City Fire Department, Ambulance and Hazardous Material Team, Rapid City-Pennington County Water Rescue Team, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City-Pennington County Emergency Management, Pennington County Search and Rescue, Custer County Search and Rescue, Black Hills Life Flight, South Dakota Fire Marshal and the Pennington County Fire Service.
There were no injuries to first responders, the sheriff’s office reported.
