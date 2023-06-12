As Carolina Garcia examined participation in health-related research, she saw time and again that participation was not as diverse as it could be to achieve the most comprehensive medical results.

Garcia is the clinical research coordinator and diversity supplement scholar at the Avera Research Institute. She earned a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Sioux Falls.

