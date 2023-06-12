As Carolina Garcia examined participation in health-related research, she saw time and again that participation was not as diverse as it could be to achieve the most comprehensive medical results.
Garcia is the clinical research coordinator and diversity supplement scholar at the Avera Research Institute. She earned a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Sioux Falls.
“We noticed within our own studies that many of our participants were from homogenous groups not reflective of our state demographics,” Garcia said in a telephone interview.
So with encouragement from her mentor, Dr. Amy J. Elliott, she devised a Diversity in Research Study, funded by the National Institutes of Health and ranging throughout South Dakota and into Marshall, Minnesota.
Elliott is Chief Clinical Research Officer at Avera Research Institute.
Data collection began in March and ended in May, and it included participants in Pierre.
“We had a wide range of participants from Pierre,” said Garcia, who lives and works in Sioux Falls. She said the study was focused on “racial and ethnic diversity.”
Garcia conducted all of the interviews in the study – between 60 and 70 of them, she said – as she traveled throughout the state, assembling people in small groups and asking them questions to find out what might prevent them from participating in medical studies. She stressed that she had full consent from the participants, and they were compensated for their participation. To be eligible, people had to be 18 or older and racially or ethnically diverse.
She noted “collaborative efforts” with non-profit agencies across the state in conducting the study.
Garcia found that a lack of awareness of studies and a difficulty getting access to medical studies created particular obstacles. She said she plans to produce a full written report on her project in several months, after the data analysis is complete. She’ll share the report with the participants first before making it available to the general public.
The consequences of underrepresentation can be profound, Garcia explained, since some medications and treatments may work better with some groups than with others. With a more “diverse sample” of people in any given medical study, she explained, researchers “can more confidently say” that a treatment will be safe and effective to a wider range of people.
Garcia noted possible actions from the study could be to create more multilingual notices regarding research projects – something she said she’s already working on – along with forging more ways for people to access the studies. Those ways include the use of mobile units and other in-person visits to communities.
Garcia said Avera has made strides in reaching Native populations in its studies but still has work to do with other populations.
“Thankfully we have really established relationships with leaders of Native American tribes and other Native American populations,” she said. “It’s been a bit harder to reach more diverse audiences.”
Garcia said she’s felt, in immediate ways, the importance of such inclusiveness.
“I have a personal interest, being of a Latina background,” she said, noting that her parents are from El Salvador. “I’ve always wanted to create safe spaces for individuals of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds to express their beliefs.”
