Though they managed to escape the Thursday evening fire uninjured, dozens are left wondering where life may take them after the intense blaze destroyed their homes at Pierre’s Edgewater Apartments.
The complex — located at 1300 Edgewater Drive with an overlook view of the Missouri River — was in ruins by Friday when a few residents walked about to see what was left of their former homes.
Friday, Pierre Community Development Manager Brooke Bohnenkamp and Pierre Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ian Paul confirmed the structure is a total loss. The cause of the blaze remained under investigation late Friday.
At the scene of the fire on Thursday, it was obvious the high winds played a role in how difficult it was for officials to extinguish the flames. Neighbors dodged sparks that flew from the burning structure, while at least one neighbor activated a water hose to dampen the fence between his property and the apartment complex in hopes of protecting his home.
Also compounding the problem at 1300 Edgewater Drive was the fact many area firefighters were busy battling a large blaze in the area of the Oahe Dam at the time of the apartment fire call. That fire generated smoke that rolled for several miles due to the high winds.
While firefighters were doing their best to quell the initial fire, the call for Edgewater Apartments came in at 5:32 p.m. Thursday when a neighbor reported a deck fire.
Units arrived as quickly as possible considering the situation, but not before flames began to consume the apartment building. Officials said they remained on the scene until 7:30 a.m. Friday working to finally extinguish the fire.
Bohnenkamp said some of the agencies responding included: Pierre Fire, Pierre Police, Fort Pierre Fire, Stanley County Sheriff, Pierre Electric, Water and Street Departments, Hughes County Emergency Management, U.S. Marshals Service, Blunt Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service and Pierre Rural Fire Department.
River Cities Public Transit officials transported displaced residents to Lutheran Memorial Church on Thursday evening. Bohnenkamp said American Red Cross organizers met them at the church to offer further assistance.
By Friday, Pierre community members showed an outpouring of support for both the affected residents and the firefighters who worked so hard for several hours. Just a few of the businesses and organizations offering help as of Friday included:
Governor’s Inn
Bales Chiropractic
Tokyo Japanese Cuisine
Oahe Federal Credit Union
Drifters Bar & Grill
Domino’s Pizza
Dairy Queen
Scooter’s
Wegner Auto Co.
