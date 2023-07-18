Griffin Park gathering
People gathered in Griffin Park Thursday evening for a prayer service sparked by the weekend’s Pride celebration.

 Michael Neary / Capital Journal

A group of about 100 people assembled Thursday night for a prayer gathering organized in response to Saturday’s Pierre Area Pride Celebration. Alicia Helbig, of Pierre, helped to coordinate the Thursday prayer service.

“I felt like we need to be praying for our families and praying for God to help children to know truth and rightness,” she explained. "We're focusing on praying to God in this event. We're encouraging the Church to be the light."

