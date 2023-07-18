A group of about 100 people assembled Thursday night for a prayer gathering organized in response to Saturday’s Pierre Area Pride Celebration. Alicia Helbig, of Pierre, helped to coordinate the Thursday prayer service.
“I felt like we need to be praying for our families and praying for God to help children to know truth and rightness,” she explained. "We're focusing on praying to God in this event. We're encouraging the Church to be the light."
She and others in attendance said about a half-dozen churches were represented on Thursday.
Pastor Chance Sumner, of Community Bible Church, was among those who spoke at the gathering.
Sumner read from 1 Corinthians 6:9-11 in the Bible. He paused after several assertions in the text regarding who would not enter the kingdom of God and said, “This message is very important because we need clarity. We need understanding. We need a clear moral compass about what God wants from us regarding our sexuality. And the Bible gives that, clearly."
"What that means for us is that anyone who would encourage us to believe that sexual immorality in any form or practice of it brings us long-standing happiness — that person is leading us astray. So we need to know that," Sumner said. “But at the same time it is important that our message is not just what we’re against. Paul (the author of the text) helps us here because Paul doesn’t stop there … Paul continues, ‘And such were some of you. But you were washed. You were sanctified. You were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the spirit of our God.’”
Sumner emphasized the need to move beyond opposition.
“So in this climate that we find ourselves,” he said, “make sure that’s our message. Not just what we’re against but most importantly what it is that we are for. We are for the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords who changes lives and will return one day.”
Pastor Jake Krahn, of New Life Church, also spoke at the gathering and also read from the Bible, beginning with Ephesians 4:15.
After reading, Krahn said, “Today I’m going to pray that God would help those of us who are followers of Jesus in this community to shine the truth and the light and the love of Jesus to every single person that we have the opportunity to connect with and to share the love of Jesus with.”
He added, “We have to understand how desperately we need the grace of God. We can’t stand in some position of superiority thinking we’re better than anybody. But rather, (we are) standing in a position of saying, ‘I know what Jesus has done for me, and I know that as you discover Him you will experience what He has in store for you.'”
Pastor Dallas McKinley, of River Center Church, talked to the crowd about the importance of mercy and the struggles faced by children, including teens in middle and high school.
“There’s so much confusion,” he said. “People just looking for an identity, looking to know what group they belong to. They’re looking for a place to call their home. They’re looking for some path to bring them light and to relieve the pain in their heart. God, I just pray that you show them mercy right now. Send mercy over them right now and help them.”
After the gathering, Krahn contemplated the way people who disagree with others ought to express themselves.
“I think Christians should be known as people of love and grace and mercy," he said, "and responding in a hateful way I don’t think is helpful. It’s not loving to not tell the truth, either.”
Helbig characterized the atmosphere she and others wanted to foster.
“This is definitely not a hateful mood,” she said.
Regarding people throughout the community, she added, “We want to love on them and pray for them.”
