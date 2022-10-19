Petition
State officials on Tuesday received a petition from 46 Spring Creek/Cow Creek residents opposing the expansion of a sewer lagoon, which would open the way for the development of 384 homes on the Lake Oahe Peninsula.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

Resident Todd Schneider told the Capital Journal he delivered the petition to the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Governor’s Office.

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

