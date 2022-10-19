State officials on Tuesday received a petition from 46 Spring Creek/Cow Creek residents opposing the expansion of a sewer lagoon, which would open the way for the development of 384 homes on the Lake Oahe Peninsula.
Resident Todd Schneider told the Capital Journal he delivered the petition to the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Governor’s Office.
The spokesman for DANR could not be reached.
State spokesman Tony Mangan said he had not received any information about Gov. Kristi Noem receiving the petition.
Vic Utech and his son, Andrew, have proposed developing Codger’s Castaway RV Park and Development 15 miles north of Pierre on the corner of Spring Creek Road and to the west of state Highway 1804.
One year ago, the Utechs purchased the closed 40-acre Oahe Speedway and farmland to the west for the 210-acre development, all of which lies in Sully County just across the Hughes County border.
Lots for 384 homes will range from 0.25 acres to 1.55 acres and priced between $25,000 and $80,000. The development includes single-family homes, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, pole buildings and garages.
In addition to homes, the development will include 275 recreational vehicle sites and 100 storage units.
Vic Utech, who did not want to comment on the petition, has proposed buying land for the Spring Creek/Cow Creek Sanitary District to expand the lagoon. Sanitary district officials have said it’s not a viable solution because it would give a private individual control of the expansion. The expansion is expected to cost $2.1 million.
The petition claims the sewer lagoon is out of compliance due to its proximity to homes.
“To approve construction that is being done with state loans and grant monies, or to renovate the adjacent abandoned pond area would complicate the problem by adding additional health and environmental impacts to human habitations already located within the buffer zone,” the petition stated.
The petition also stated that expanding the lagoon will more than double the sewage volume. The petition also stated the development proposes 700 homes, Vic Utech declined to comment when asked about that number.
The Utechs developed the nearby Codger’s RV Park on 30 acres of cropland purchased in the fall of 2014. They developed 275 RV sites.
The Utechs also developed an adjoining 65 acres for Codger’s Cove. In three years, they sold all of the 118 lots, ranging from 0.25 acres to one acre. Considered a recreation development, it allows for a diversity in the building construction, including homes, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, pole-building living areas and garages.
At full capacity, the lagoon can handle another 200 hookups and 300 additional RVs.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
