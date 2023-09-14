Area residents delivered impassioned pleas Wednesday night to preserve Cheyenne Country School as the Stanley County Public Schools Board of Education considers whether to keep the school open with enrollment projected to fall next year.
Ten students from kindergarten through eighth grade currently attend the school, located in a rural part of the state about 12 miles north of Hayes.
Audrey Jones was the first of about 20 residents to speak at a public hearing in the Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. More than 100 residents crowded the benches during the public hearing in front of the Board of Education and district administrators.
“If you close this school, young people will stop coming back,” said Jones, noting that she had two children attending the school. “It’s hard on families to travel around 100 miles a day to get to school.”
Jones projected that the closing of the school, by discouraging young people from taking over the farms and ranches of their elders, could lead to corporations taking over the land.
“Family ranchers and farmers shop local,” she said. “The Cheyenne School is not an expense. Instead, it is an investment.”
Jake Fanger described the strain the loss of the school would create for his family. Fanger, who said he runs a ranch about six miles from Cheyenne School, explained that he and his wife have a baby boy they hope will be going to the school in five years.
“If the Cheyenne School were to shut down, it would have a big impact on our little family,” he said. He then described the need, if the school were to shut down, to buy a second house closer to another school — a move that would force his wife to change jobs and that would separate the family.
Speakers noted that the school has been maintained well and stands in good condition. Several of the people who spoke also noted the transportation troubles that would arise for families in the area should the school close. Wacey Kirkpatrick, who lives in Haakon County and has close family ties in Stanley County, described the day he envisioned for his two children if Cheyenne School were to close. They currently attend Cheyenne School.
“Getting up at 4:30 a.m. and getting home at 5 p.m., they would have three hours to eat supper, shower, do any homework and their chores,” he said. “This would leave them no time to be children or to have a family life. How teachable is a child that puts in 16-hour days, four days a week?”
Kade Reeves, who a decade ago was a student at the school, said he and his girlfriend hope one day to see their children attend.
“We’d love the chance to send our children to the Cheyenne School and hopefully make the same memories that I did as a child,” he said.
Board Chair Chris Fosheim, speaking before the public comments, said he had received many phone calls and emails in recent days.
“Everybody was cordial,” he said. “I know emotions run high in things like this. I didn’t get called one name.”
Superintendent Dan Baldwin read a statement before the public comments, noting that in August the Board of Education asked the administration for analysis of data related to the school’s enrollment and finances. The goal, he said, was to decide whether to continue to operate the school as it is or to consolidate it with the Stanley County Public Schools located in Fort Pierre.
“If a resolution is voted on by the school board, this must take place and the Department of Ed and stakeholders (must be notified) before Dec. 1,” he said. “If a closure has been approved by the board, one month from Dec. 1, the district population can petition for a public vote.”
Cheyenne School’s sole full-time teacher, Connie Johnson, brought projections of student attendance to Wednesday’s gathering — projections she developed by talking to families. Next school year she listed six students as likely to attend, but the numbers increase steadily in her estimations in the following years until they reach 16 in 2029.
Johnson has taught at the school for 26 years.
At the district’s school board meeting in August, Business Manager Tate Gabriel said 10 students were attending the school, including five in open enrollment from Haakon County. He estimated that it cost $150,000 per year to run the school, with about $120,000 going into salary and benefits. The school’s staff members include a teacher, a paraprofessional and a part-time physical education teacher, Gabriel said.
The school is among a shrinking number of country or rural schools in the state. Betsey DeLoache, a scholar with the South Dakota Humanities Council, concluded that fewer than 10 country schools are operating. She has looked at public schools off the reservations in South Dakota.
“There are seven operating ones that I know of,” she said in a phone interview. “Unfortunately in recent years, they’ve been closing more and more.”
DeLoache said the education that emerges from such a school is valuable.
“It’s a type of education that’s significant,” she said. “So many leaders have come out of country schools.”
Baldwin said plans were in the works to hold next month’s school board meeting at Cheyenne School.
