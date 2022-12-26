Respiratory illnesses on the rise
“Both children and adults get affected with respiratory illnesses during this time of the year,” Dr. Joseph Segeleon, vice president at Sanford Children’s Hospital, said. While flu medicine helps mitigate symptoms, prevention remains the best way to stay healthy this winter.

Family and friends are throwing parties to bring in the new year, health officials urge that people gather safely while respiratory illnesses continue to circulate.

The flu has already caused at least 150,000 hospitalizations and 9,300 deaths nationally, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is coupled with the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) as well as a continuation of coronavirus.

