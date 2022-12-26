Respiratory illnesses on the rise

“Both children and adults get affected with respiratory illnesses during this time of the year,” Dr. Joseph Segeleon, vice president at Sanford Children’s Hospital, said. While flu medicine helps mitigate symptoms, prevention remains the best way to stay healthy this winter.
Family and friends are throwing parties to bring in the new year, health officials urge that people gather safely while respiratory illnesses continue to circulate.
The flu has already caused at least 150,000 hospitalizations and 9,300 deaths nationally, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is coupled with the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) as well as a continuation of coronavirus.
Dr. Joshua Clayton, South Dakota’s state epidemiologist, is uniquely qualified to address the concerns. Prior to becoming the state epidemiologist, he spent five years at the South Dakota Department of Health working in the disease prevention and public health preparedness programs.
“With H3N2 we tend to have more severe flu seasons, especially among older adults and younger children. With H1N1, they can be a little bit less severe of flu seasons,” Clayton said.
The department of health is seeing very high levels of influenza activity this year. Clayton said the key factors include both the early volume of cases as well as the total number of cases being higher than the last five years. He cited 6,753 flu cases statewide, as well as 275 hospitalizations.
“The cases are impacting individuals across the age spectrum,” he said.
“We continue to see a very aggressive and robust surge in both RSV and influenza,” Dr. Joseph Segeleon, vice president at Sanford Children’s Hospital, confirmed. “This year has been significant in the number of patients and it appears that those patients are quite sick as well,” he said.
Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, covering your mouth and nose as well as washing your hands are all ways people could protect themselves.
Locally, the flu rate has been skyrocketing in line with state and national figures.
“Flu is much worse this year than it has been in several years,” Fort Pierre pharmacist Shane Clarambeau said. “A nutritious diet and a healthy lifestyle can prevent illness.”
Aside from the flu vaccine, Clarambeau recommends taking vitamin D to support immune health. He also said that CofixRX Povidone-Iodine Antiviral Nasal Spray adds an additional buffer.
“Individuals do need to be taking precautions to make sure that they’re avoiding themselves getting sick or from spreading that illness to others at work, within their family or as they get ready for the holiday season,” Dr. Clayton said.
Both doctors encouraged anyone six months of age or older to get the flu vaccine.
“It does typically take about two weeks to get the full protection from that flu vaccine,” Clayton said.
With this season tending to be more stressful and involve larger crowds, Clayton implores that everyone monitors their own health.
“When it comes to RSV or even COVID it really is going to be the prevention as much as you can to avoid coughs and sneezes and stay at home if you’re sick. If you are feeling fine, making sure you’re avoiding those that are sick. Even if it’s family members, you can catch up with them at a later date,” he said.
Finally, Segeleon theorizes that our past actions towards airborne illnesses may have ramifications.
“There is a hypothesis that because children masked and social activities were limited, certainly during the pandemic, we saw significantly reduced numbers of both RSV and influenza. Whether that reduction for those 18 to 24 months now has caused an increase in severe respiratory infections among children is hard to say,” Segeleon said.
He believes that with less people being infected, there were less people to build up an immunity. Whatever the case may be, medical professionals across the state urge people to stay vigilant against these illnesses.
