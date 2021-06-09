Restaurant alleyway fire undetermined

At approximately 5 p.m. on June 8, smoke was detected from behind the restaurants on the northeast corner of South Pierre Street and Dakota Avenue.
The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department responded with five trucks and their crews. While police cars blocked that intersection and the intersection just to the east, and the alleyway between, firemen gathered at the entrance of the alley with charged hoses and other equipment.
Fire Capt. Cory Hoffrogge said the smoke came from plastic containers of most likely grease, which were inside cardboard boxes. That was put out quickly.
“It was behind the La Minestra and Gallos Mexican Restaurant in a weird ‘L’-shaped alley, a walkway,” Hoffrogge said. “We’re not really sure what ignited it and let it go as undetermined, and left it for the insurance company to determine if they want to.”
The firefighters found a bit of an extension with a hole in one of the buildings’ stucco exterior, where the fire got inside of an exterior wall. Crews used a K-12 circular saw to cut into the stucco so they could extinguish any flame or smoldering.
By 5:40 p.m. the fire, law enforcement, and ambulance crews were heading back to their bases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.