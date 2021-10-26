Rick Kaiser found it’s a tough goodbye to the many loyal customers and friends made during his 56 years at Ferley Jewelers, but he’s ready for the next journey as he and his wife Sharon prepare for retirement.
Ferley Jewelers’ roots go back to 1923 when watchmaker and repairman William Dukelow began repairing watches in the A.P. Noren shoe store after moving to Pierre from Wisconsin. Dukelow later opened Dukelow Jewelry Store and in 1944 took on Lester Ferley as a partner, who later bought Dukelow’s interests in 1947.
In 1954, Rick’s father, Robert Kaiser, began working for Ferley after graduating from Elgin Watchmaker’s College and moving to Pierre. Rick was 2 years old at the time.
“I started when I was in grade school — come down here and work with dad,” Rick said.
In 1968, Robert Kaiser bought into the business and became partners with Ferley. In 1971, Rick became a full-time employee after graduating from Gem City Watchmaker’s College. Rick eventually became a partner in 1979.
Robert took over management in 1981, which Rick took charge of in 2003.
It’s been a long road for Rick, 69, as he prepares to say goodbye to the store and customers that have been such a big part of his life all these years.
“I feel like that I’m abandoning my customers,” he said. “I’ve got some very loyal customers. I hate to leave, but it’s time for me to retire. I’m almost 70 years old and we just need to get out of here and do some things that we need to do before we can’t.”
Sharon retired from the State of South Dakota six years ago but has worked at the shop since. She agreed with Rick that it was time to retire and move on to the next chapter of their lives.
For now, the two plan to visit Sharon’s family in Missouri, but they said they don’t have any big vacations on the horizon. Rick also said Pierre would remain their home and have no plans on becoming snowbirds following their retirement.
“I want to stay here and play in the snow,” Sharon said.
And Rick is looking forward to some winter fishing.
Standing in his Pierre Street shop on Thursday with his dog Skeeter next to him, Rick said it was always his life’s goal to eventually own the shop when he started working there all those years ago — as his father did before him.
“It just took a little longer than I thought,” he said.
Rick began thinking about retirement during the last couple of years.
“He retired when he was 84,” Rick said about his father. “I’m not going to wait that long.”
A high noteRick and Sharon are retiring on a high note as the business remains busy. Ferley Jewelers remained open during the coronavirus pandemic. Rick said there was a brief two-month period when business came to a halt, but he found it temporary.
Ultimately, he said they ended in record-breaking sales for the year.
“For two months, we were zero,” he said. “And then after that, when all that money came out, people were spending it.”
So far, he said this year’s sales are already outpacing 2020.
There were some challenges along the way as well.
Like many businesses around the city and state, Rick said finding employees remained tough for the last 10 years.
“That’s why she’s working here,” Rick said about Sharon standing at one of the many display cases. “She’s supposed to be retired.”
Sharon and Rick keep Ferley Jewelers running during the week and have a single part-time employee who works on Saturdays to give them some time off.
Sharon is looking forward to the free time waiting around the corner.
“Beyond excited,” she said about retiring a second time. “I got laundry and stuff I can do. I can putz around in my yard — in my house.”
Sharon said a friend told her she would know when it’s time to retire — and she found now is the time.
“All our friends, most of them, are retired, and we’re still working,” Rick said.
Sometimes that leaves the two unable to get away and meet their friends.
“I get away more than she does because she’s willing to work here by herself,” Rick said.
But that’ll change soon.
Rick said the store would begin its final sale on Nov. 1. He plans to run the last sale for six weeks and close, possibly sooner if everything goes fast. The store is closed the week before Nov. 1 to prepare for the final sale.
While Rick and Sharon are ready to retire, Rick found it won’t be without some tough goodbyes ahead.
“We’ve made a lot of friends,” Rick said. “We’ve had some loyal customers, and I hate to see those people go, but like I say, it’s time for us to retire.”
