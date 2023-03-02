Father Ron Garry has been tapped as this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal.

The Reverend is the pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Parish and has served across western South Dakota in the Catholic Diocese of Rapid City, including Fort Pierre since June 2014. When Father Ron received the call from organizer Seb Axtman that he was chosen, it came as a surprise. Not that he doesn’t meet the qualifications.

