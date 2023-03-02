Father Ron Garry has been tapped as this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal.
The Reverend is the pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Parish and has served across western South Dakota in the Catholic Diocese of Rapid City, including Fort Pierre since June 2014. When Father Ron received the call from organizer Seb Axtman that he was chosen, it came as a surprise. Not that he doesn’t meet the qualifications.
Aside from being a quarter Irish himself, he sports a green sweater handed down from his father.
“He died in 1988, and he always loved the St. Patrick’s Day parade too,” Garry said.
He recalls his father giving away green sugar cookies to anyone in Salem, regardless of background, to wish them a happy holiday.
He carries a rosary given to him by Father Patrick O’Dowd, who himself was raised in Ireland.
“I remember when he gave that to me in 1980, and it’s a good reminder of his Irish faith and the prayers and support of the people of Gregory, South Dakota, where I was raised,” Garry said.
The reverend went into some of the history of the holiday, mentioning Saint Patrick’s confessio, latin for confession.
“It's not ‘I confess that I’m a great sinner,’ except that he said that all the good that has happened to me has happened because of the grace of God,” Garry said.
Saint Patrick was enslaved in Ireland for years, eventually returning to his homeland to enter the clergy. Garry explained that Patrick had plenty of time for prayer and reflection while indentured, which ultimately led to sainthood.
“Lots of Irish people have had faith ever since. I can probably trace my heritage back, both biologically and in a Christian sense, to what Saint Patrick and the sons and daughters of Ireland did,” Garry said.
The reverend explained that St. Patrick’s most famous prayer is the Lorica.
“As I look at the stained glass window and I see the shamrocks next to his feet and he’s holding up the cross, the thought that came into my mind is, it's kinda a nonsensical question, is which comes first — the answer or the question,” Garry said.
He said the answer comes before all the questions and the trouble of the world.
“I try to live by that, that the love of God, that wonderful grace of Jesus, the power of the Holy Spirit, is the first goodness, and then we deal with the troubles of life,” Garry said.
He said that the stained glass windows, especially the one of Saint Patrick towards the back of the sanctuary, is a constant reminder to live the “answer,” deal with the problems and let God be God.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Irish Club member Mark Gageby said the parade lineup starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Georgia Morse Middle School parking lot. The Lion’s Club will have Irish stew and Irish potato soup for sale at the end of the parade route inside the American Legion cabin.
