Revival of St. Lawrence Grain Elevator

A celebration was held for the revival of the St. Lawrence Grain Elevator. It recognized Midwest farmers for doing their part to make the foods consumers love a healthier choice.
The Harvest Feed event on Oct. 24 included the Minneapolic-based agriculture-tech Calyxt and Agtegra Cooperative leadership, local farmers and South Dakota public officials joining together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community lunch at Willie’s Bar and Grill.
Harvest Feed was held to celebrate the Agtegra Grain Elevator in St. Lawrence, being fully operational and solely dedicated to Calyxt soybean grain – reviving an elevator that had an uncertain future.
Following the ribbon-cutting, lunch cooked with Calyxt’s high-oleic soybean oil was served at Willie’s Bar and Grill to 125 attendees. Additional meals were distributed to local farms, to thank farmers working hard in their fields to deliver the harvest.
2019 has been one of the most challenging seasons American farmers have experienced in decades. “Calyxt is proud to recognize its Midwest grower partners in Hand County and the surrounding area for collaboratively working with us to overcome modern farming obstacles,” said Jim Blome, president and CEO of Calyxt.
Calyxt states that oil from its high-oleic soybean plants has lower saturated fats than commodity soybean oil. It also states that it is also developing high-fiber wheat as a source of daily fiber when incorporated into wheat-based foods.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.