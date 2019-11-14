Two new Pierre businesses, Pierre Beautiful at 107 E. Capital Ave, a medical aesthetics and skin care salon, and Creative Hair Designs at 105 E. Capital Ave, a hair salon, opened their doors several weeks ago. They officially celebrated their grand openings with a ribbon cutting Thursday, Nov. 14, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.
PIERRE BEAUTIFUL
Why open this particular business? "I am a Certified Nurse Practitioner and have worked in the medical profession for many years," said Shaun Van Roekel. "Before moving to Pierre, I worked in Oncology with a well renowned medical group in Lincoln, Nebraska.
During my time there I treated numerous patients who had developed skin issues due to their treatment. From there, I began to find interest in skin disorders and aesthetics. After moving to Pierre, my interest in medical aesthetics continued to grow and I found that there was need for this type of service in my new hometown.
The number one selling point is that I can offer a relaxed, no pressure, professional experience every time someone walks in the door. Since I am available practically every day of the week, I feel that my clients are finally able to have full control over their treatment decisions and schedule."
Why this business, under the entire field? "Medical Aesthetics is an exciting and an ever-expanding field. It is enjoyable seeing clients and helping them look and feel better about themselves," said Van Roekel.
What do you specialize in? "I believe that I specialize in customer service. The treatments and products that I offer are extensive and are geared towards skin improvement and enhancement. Each treatment is tailored to the individual. My goal of these treatments is to bring out the natural beauty of the individual."
Are you licensed/certified? "I have both Bachelor and Masters Degree of Science in Nursing and have been a Certified Nurse Practitioner for over 20 years. I also have received extensive medical aesthetic certification and training from various national organizations."
What is the best thing so far about starting your business? "I have met many wonderful people. The one thing I really enjoy is seeing clients of mine out-and-about or on social media after they have received a treatment from me and being able to say to myself 'wow, that person looks amazing!' I am so glad to be a small part in making that happen."
What is the 'worst' thing so far about starting your own business? "As a medical provider, self-promotion and advertising of a medical business was never emphasized in my education and training. This has definitely been a steep learning curve for me to promote what I do through advertisement and social media.
CREATIVE HAIR DESIGN
Why open this particular business? "I’ve enjoyed working with my clients for 17 years as a cosmetologist," said Sarah Fry. "In looking for a way to take that personalized service to the next level for my clients, owning the business that I am providing those services in seemed like the next logical step. A relaxed and comfortable atmosphere that provides quality services is my vision, and now at CREATIVE I get to do that every day."
Why this business/field? "I’ve wanted to be a cosmetologist ever since I was a young girl growing up on the family ranch. I’ve invested my entire educational and professional life to my cosmetology career. I can’t imagine another type of business that would allow me to continue to fuel my passion like this one does."
What do you specialize in? "Currently, most hair related services and waxing services are what we consider our specialties. We also carry some top of the line cosmetic (make-up) products and a variety of haircare products. We look to continue to expand our products and services in ALL fields of cosmetology as we grow."
Are you licensed/certified? "State Board licensing is a requirement of all cosmetologists. I graduated from Cosmetology School at Lake Area Technical Institute in 2002 moved to Pierre, which is where my license was issued to me.
What is the best thing so far about starting your business? "This is really a long list. But if I had to narrow it down, I would simply say having the ability to tailor and customize our services to what people want and need is the biggest benefit thus far. The trends, products and opportunities in this industry are always changing and evolving. Having CREATIVE gives me an opportunity to make the decisions that allow CREATIVE to be the best it can be. CREATIVE staff and their families really look forward to this business being a vessel by which we can support our community and the people in it as well."
What is the 'worst' thing so far about starting your own business so far? "Anything in life worth doing is going to have its challenges. The biggest of which is that there just aren’t enough hours in the day. For a person who wants to do all she can for her customers, that can sometimes be difficult. Anyone who owns a business knows that days can get long, but it’s worth all the hard work in getting to bring joy and satisfaction to our customers."
