Only months since facing a possible, if improbable, 125 years or more in prison for drug-related crimes over the past two years in Pierre made worse by her long criminal history, Kimberly Rich on Tuesday, Dec. 17, was sentenced to serve what will likely turn out to be about 20 months in the state women’s prison in Pierre.
Rich, 54, made an emotional and eloquent appeal to state Circuit Judge Bridget Mayer to spare even another day behind bars in lieu of probation so, she said, she could get better treatment for her long addiction to methamphetamine and other drugs.
The 125-plus years would never have happened, of course, practically speaking. But they were the actual maximum sentences available for the several crimes Rich, who is 54, was charged with, state Circuit Judge John Brown told her in the spring of 2019. The big maximums were “enhanced” up because of her history of previous felony convictions from Yankton to Rapid City made her a habitual offender, according to Hughes County State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond.
Brown gave Rich an unusual pre-trial break last spring, releasing her to the custody of a rancher and business owner, Clark Blake, in the Belle Fourche area in western South Dakota.
But Rich didn’t show up for a couple late summer court hearings before Mayer — after Judge Brown retired — and then got into more drug-related trouble in Butte County while in Blake’s custody.
Rich was on the lam, gambling in the corner casino in the Coffee Cup in Vivian in August when a court official from Pierre happened into the Coffee Cup and recognized Rich, who became fairly familiar hereabouts this year. She was arrested and prosecuted by Lyman County State’s Attorney Steve Smith before Judge Mayer in Kennebec for being a felon in possession of firearms, which were found in the vehicle Rich was using in Vivian.
Mayer mentioned that case Tuesday in court in Pierre, telling Rich it would be rolled into whatever sentence she received for her Pierre offenses.
In a plea agreement forged by Hammond and Rich’s public defender, Tara Adamski — who referred to the many years she’s defended Rich — many charges against Rich from last year and earlier this year were dismissed after she agreed to plead guilty to a few. The maximum sentences on the three files she was facing now was 12 years in prison.
Because she has a long history of crime but not any violent crimes, Rich would be expected to serve about 40 percent of whatever sentence she would get, court officials said.
Before Mayer imposed any sentence, Tuesday, Adamski spoke for several minutes, arguing that Rich, at last, “is today a lot calmer and more contemplative,” than she’s ever been.
“I think she has reached the spot in life where she understands for the very first time” that she’s been living life on the serving life in prison “on the installment plan,” Adamski said.
Rich then, seated next to Adamski, put on glasses and read well a well-written, rather dramatic, autobiographical appeal for probation rather than any prison.
“All you know about me is what you see before you,” Rich told Judge Mayer. “And it’s not pretty.”
She has lived a life of much drug use and spent much of her last 25 years behind bars because of it, Rich said.
She once was working hard, making a good living, with a home and car, Rich said.
“I was thriving.”
But two near fatal traffic accidents, one in which she was riding her motorcycle and got hit by a vehicle, broke her bones and set her back on her old ways.
“Due to my injuries, I lost my job, my car, my home and more important, my hope. I turned back to meth.”
She said she lost her brother whom she cared for in his last weeks suffering from cancer. “I held his hand as he took his last breath. And I turned back to meth.”
For most of her adult life she’s refused to get help although she never was offered much in the state’s prison and in jails, Rich said.
“I give up. I’m waving the white flag. I can’t do this alone. I’m old. I’m tired.”
But she blamed the system, too, and sounded sort of like someone running for office with well-rehearsed sound bytes.
Rich told the court the state’s practice of “putting people with meth addictions in prison isn’t working. Society doesn’t treat addiction to drugs as a disease, which is what it is. We don’t put cancer patients in prison . . . We will never win the war on drugs but we can win the war on addiction.”
She asked Mayer to allow her to seek treatment at a center in Rapid City, because “a treatment program outside of prison would be more beneficial for her.
“I have never asked for help before,” Rich said. “I’m asking now. Help me be part of the solution and not part of the problem.”
Prosecutor Hammond then got her chance to chime in on what Judge Mayer should do and didn’t sound convinced by Rich.
“I agree with Ms. Rich, I think it would be wonderful if she was able to kick her addiction,” Hammond said. “But to say she has not been given opportunities is a misrepresentation of her history.” Hammond said Rich had completed treatment programs while serving prison and jail sentences and taken part in Narcotics Anonymous.
“She is incredibly intelligent,” Hammond said. But with her addictions, it seems “she is doing to do what she has to get by.”
Mayer told Rich she believed she was a hard worker who had a “tough upbringing,” and was, a loving caregiver to her dying brother, and a smart, capable person.
But Mayer said she wondered how much Rich could even remember about her own life because of her long-term drug abuse. And she skipped out on court appearances before Mayer and has to pay for that, Mayer said.
“That kind of tied my hands. I do believe you want to change. But I have no choice but to send you to the state penitentiary,” Mayer told Rich. “But I do want to give you hope.”
By that Mayer meant she would craft the sentence to not be as long as it could be.
Mayer sentenced Rich to 5 years in prison, with two years suspended, on each of two cases, to be served at the same time; and two years on a third case to be served consecutive to the first two sentences’s net three years.
It’s effectively a sentence of five years. With credit for the 119 days she’s served in a couple, three venues this year, and her “fraction” of 40 percent under state guidelines, Rich could be out in about 20 months.
